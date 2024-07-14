15 Best Fruit Liqueurs For Cocktails, Chosen By A Pro Mixologist

Liqueurs are key ingredients in a bartender's toolkit. Don't be confused about the difference between liqueur and liquor — liquors are hard spirits like whiskey, rum, and tequila, while liqueurs can be what elevates a beverage from a mixed drink to a world-class cocktail.

Fruit liqueurs are something that get a bit of a bad rap. In essence, they're just lower-strength spirits infused with fruit, sugar, and often a few other flavoring ingredients. However, as more and more brands have entered the liqueur category, we've seen the rise of products that taste sickly sweet or synthetic. These culprits then find their way into cocktails that purists write off as unbalanced or overcomplicated, with all nuance of flavor thrown out the window.

A long career in the cocktail world has shown me just how wrong this line of thinking is. There are true diamonds in the rough — some new, and some that have been produced for centuries. Below is my handpicked list of the very best fruit liqueurs that I've encountered on my bartending journey.