Try Pecan Rum And Amarula For A More Complex Espresso Martini

Given the popularity of espresso martinis, it's no surprise that plenty of bars — and homes — have put forth creative variations. At its most traditional, the coffee cocktail comes with vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and simple syrup. With that base, however, you can modify your martini, employing everything from vanilla to peanut butter. One such combination slated for success is pecan rum and Amarula. When paired together, the nutty rum and cream-based liquor will transform the flavors of your espresso martini.

"The pecan rum and Amarula add a nutty, as well as fruity note to the cocktail," Brandon Bailey, beverage manager at Asheville, North Carolina's The Foundry Hotel, told Tasting Table. This swap removes the bitterness from the espresso and gives the drink a flavor profile as though the espresso martini was made with a Kona coffee, explained Bailey. "Amarula is made from the Marula which is native to South Africa," he said, highlighting its unique qualities; drinkers may be able to detect the likes of mangoes, caramel, chocolate-covered strawberries, and vanilla.

If you're looking to upgrade your espresso martinis, the combination of Amarula and pecan liquor is the perfect place to start. You'll need simple syrup, espresso, chocolate liquor, and, of course, Amarula and pecan rum. For the rum, specifically, you can buy a bottle, though making your own from scratch is well worth the effort. Luckily, Bailey's easy-to-follow steps will have you sipping rum — alongside espresso — in no time.