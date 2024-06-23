The Forgotten History Of The Last Word Cocktail

Cheers to Prohibition-era cocktails and the rich history — and sometimes mystery — of their origins. One cocktail stands out among the best pre-Prohibition drinks: the Last Word, which features a mixture of gin, lime juice, green chartreuse, and maraschino liqueur. The drink boasts an eerie green hue, and offers a refreshing blend of sweetness, tartness, and herbal flavors.

There is some murkiness as to the exact origins of this classic cocktail, but it is widely understood that the drink was born at the Detroit Athletic Club in Michigan in the early 1900s. Although its invention was mistakenly first attributed to popular vaudevillian entertainer Frank Fogarty, it is generally thought that Fogarty did help to spread the word by introducing it to his audiences in New York.

The first recorded publication of the cocktail recipe was found in the 1951 book by Ted Saucier called "Bottoms Up." Though a delightful cocktail, its popularity waned well into the 21st century, only to be rediscovered in 2005 by Seattle bartender Murray Stenson, who came across the recipe while reading a copy of Saucier's book. Stenson decided to add the Last Word to the menu at the Zig Zag Cafe, and it became an instant hit, its revival in popularity spreading from coast to coast.