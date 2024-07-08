Add A Fruity Element For A More Flavorful Long Island Iced Tea

The Long Island iced tea is frequently the cocktail of choice for anyone who loves a strong drink. There are different variations of the cocktail, but Tasting Table's simple and strong Long Island iced tea contains four different types of liquor — ½ ounce each of vodka, white rum, gin, and tequila — along with ½ ounce of honey, ½ ounce of lemon juice, and 1 ounce of cola. While the traditional version of this drink is a classic for a reason, it doesn't hurt to switch it up from time to time. One way to do this? Add a fruity element.

A burst of fruit will transform the drink into a new and exciting variation of an already beloved cocktail. Plus, you can get creative and play around with different fruity flavors and the different ways you can incorporate them. For example, maybe you swap out the regular cola for cherry cola or simply add a splash of your favorite fruit juice — both apple juice and pineapple juice, for example, would work well.