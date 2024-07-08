Add A Fruity Element For A More Flavorful Long Island Iced Tea
The Long Island iced tea is frequently the cocktail of choice for anyone who loves a strong drink. There are different variations of the cocktail, but Tasting Table's simple and strong Long Island iced tea contains four different types of liquor — ½ ounce each of vodka, white rum, gin, and tequila — along with ½ ounce of honey, ½ ounce of lemon juice, and 1 ounce of cola. While the traditional version of this drink is a classic for a reason, it doesn't hurt to switch it up from time to time. One way to do this? Add a fruity element.
A burst of fruit will transform the drink into a new and exciting variation of an already beloved cocktail. Plus, you can get creative and play around with different fruity flavors and the different ways you can incorporate them. For example, maybe you swap out the regular cola for cherry cola or simply add a splash of your favorite fruit juice — both apple juice and pineapple juice, for example, would work well.
More ideas for infusing a fruity flavor into a Long Island Iced Tea
Another route you can take to infuse some fruity flavor into your Long Island Iced Tea is taking advantage of flavored liquor. You can use pear vodka, pineapple vodka, or strawberry gin in place of the traditional, straightforward counterparts. You can even pair up two different flavored liquors in the same drink — perhaps pineapple tequila and orange vodka, along with regular white rum and gin.
You can also muddle your fruit of choice and integrate the fruit pieces directly into the drink. Because the Long Island Iced Tea is already meant to be shaken, the muddled fruit will easily be infused evenly into the rest of the drink — just make sure you're muddling the fruit correctly. Muddled watermelon, blueberries, and strawberries are all delicious options.
Whether you choose to go the muddled fruit route or the flavored liquor route — or both — you can top off the drink with a fruity garnish. Perhaps a skewer of pineapple cubes or a dried orange slice. You can even use frozen fruit in place of the ice cubes to further infuse the fruity flavor while also keeping the drink from becoming watered down.