11 Ingredients To Thicken Frozen Cocktails In A Snap

Frozen cocktails can be some of the most fun drinks to make and share with friends. They're the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer's evening, but for cocktail lovers, a frozen concoction is great all year round. In fact, even on a cold, gray winter day you may want a frozen cocktail to help you travel with your imagination to a warm, tropical beach somewhere. They're a crowd pleaser, and are the perfect drink to whip up especially on holidays or special occasions when everyone wants a fancy and delicious drink to socialize with. You can't go wrong with classics like frozen margaritas or strawberry daiquiris, or you can play and let your creative juices flow with brand new creations of your own. Plus, with the right blending tips for frozen drinks, you can make icy takes on old drinks like a frozen amaretto sour or a grasshopper.

You don't need to be a skilled bartender to make a good frozen drink, but there are some things you need to keep in mind so you get the right balance. Plus, you don't want to damage your blender by blending too fast too soon, or adding ice chunks that are too big to properly blend in with your drink. Another thing is that frozen cocktails can become too watered down if you don't use the right ingredients to thicken it up. Since you'll be adding a lot more ice (which is going to melt to water) to make them, you'll need to pay attention to which ingredients to add if you want to thicken it up. But don't worry, it doesn't have to be complicated, and there are many easy ways to do so. Here are some of the best ingredients to thicken frozen cocktails in a snap.

