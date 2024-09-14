Enhance Your Frozen Cocktail With A Splash Of Coffee Creamer

Whether you're on a beach or in your backyard, frozen cocktails are the ultimate way to keep cool and unwind on a warm day. Unfortunately, far too often, boozy blended beverages miss the mark. Rather than settle for frosty tipples that lack pizzazz, why not wake up flavor with a drizzle of coffee creamer? Capable of adding gustatory and textural dimension to frozen cocktails, the ingredient is for more than jazzing up a cup of joe.

As its name implies, coffee creamer is, well, creamy. It's precisely this richness that can prevent frozen cocktails from taking on a gritty and grainy texture, and instead give them a velvety and luscious consistency. Beyond contributing decadence, coffee creamer does a wonderful job at boosting flavors when worked into a blended drink. Not only can its sweetness accentuate (or balance) flavor profiles, but flavored options can impart nuanced depth.

Naturally, there is a proper way to go about introducing the ingredient into your favorite tipples. Refrain from stirring coffee creamer into an already blended cocktail. A better method is to add the silky and milky addition into a blender with other ingredients and then blitz everything together until smooth. Alternatively, you could layer coffee creamer in between a cocktail for aesthetics. Just be mindful that while amounts may vary based on the quantity of the batch, less is more when using coffee creamer. All you need is a splash — no more than an ounce per drink.