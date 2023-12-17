The Key To Better Blended Frozen Cocktails Is Using Dry Sugar

Even those of us who generally prefer our cocktails shaken and served straight up have to admit that there is a certain decadent pleasure in sipping an icy cold frozen drink outside on a hot summer day. Or, admittedly, even inside on a wintry day to evoke a sunshiny mood. But, as visually appealing as frozen drinks are and as nicely as they play with spicy foods, it can be tricky to achieve the perfect balance of sour and sweet in a blended frozen cocktail. The colder a drink is, the harder our taste buds have to work to discern sweetness. The extreme cold of a frozen drink will dull your taste buds a bit, so the proportions of ingredients used in the drink may need to be adjusted.

A typical margarita recipe, for example, calls for equal parts sour (lime juice) and sweet. But, to optimize the balance of sour and sweet when making that drink frozen, try increasing the amount of dry sugar by about 50%. And, instead of relying on standard simple syrup, which is a 50/50 blend of granulated sugar dissolved in water, try going with straight sugar.