A Mixologist's Pro Tip To Avoid Over-Diluting Your Boozy Slushies

When done right, frozen cocktail slushies hit the spot all summer long. When done wrong, the result is a sad, watery mess. And there's one key to striking the right balance. Cody Goldstein, award-winning mixologist, author, and founder of Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories, cannot stress enough how important it is that you do not over-dilute frozen cocktails. We agree, having covered in the past how to dilute batch cocktails to their ideal flavor and uncovered what really happens when you dilute whiskey with water. Now with Goldstein's help, we're learning how to not over-dilute our boozy slushies.

As Goldstein noted to Tasting Table, "A slushie drink can take a wrong turn very quickly if the alcohol content is too high or the dilution ratio is not correct." This can happen when you're using water-based ice cubes, which can over-dilute the slushie as the ice melts into water. To remedy the situation, Goldstein has a genius recommendation.

"With that said, we like to use the trick of freezing our mixer into ice cubes and using those as the chilling element whenever blending a slushie at home," he revealed. Let's take our frozen fruit wine slushie for example. Instead of using standard ice cubes, you'd add cubes of frozen watermelon or mango to the blender to make the delicious boozy slushie. Other fruits, like berries, can be frozen into cubes too.