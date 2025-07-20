10 Surf And Turf Combos That Make The Ultimate Dinner Duo

There isn't a really good origin story for the pairing of beef and seafood to make the surf and turf meal. Or, perhaps more accurately, there are too many stories about where surf and turf originated, meaning it's hard to know which (if any) is accurate. The concept as we know it today seems to date to the post-war years of the mid-20th century, roughly paralleling what we think of now as the "Mad Men" era.

Of course, the concept of serving meat and fish at the same meal is likely an echo of the feasts from bygone centuries, where lavish meals with multiple kinds of meat, poultry, and fish demonstrated the host's wealth and generosity. The modern surf and turf carries the same message (in its smaller way), as it's a happy splurge and symbol of abundance.

However it arose or what it means, combining beef and seafood just plain tastes good. As a trained chef myself who grew up on the seafood-centric East Coast and started my culinary career in Alberta — AKA Canada's beef capitol — I know a thing or two about both beef and fish. More than that, I've seen them combined in some fairly interesting ways. With that in mind, here are 10 surf and turf pairings to try, ranging from old school traditional to the distinctly uncommon.