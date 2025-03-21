Texas Roadhouse Fans Will Love This Grilled Shrimp Recipe
Going out to dinner can be a fun way to pass a special evening, but sometimes you want to forego the cost and the effort and simply enjoy restaurant-grade flavors from the comfort of your own home. While takeout is always an option, there is little that's more satisfying than rustling up your own meal inspired by your favorite restaurant dishes.
If you are looking to feast on Texas Roadhouse-style dishes from your sofa, why not check out this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye? Simple to assemble and wonderfully tender, this copycat recipe is perfect on its own or served surf and turf style alongside a juicy steak. Simply marinate the shrimp in a citrusy herb and paprika mixture before grilling them on skewers until succulent and lightly charred. Served with a squeeze of fresh lemon and a sprinkling of fresh parsley, this copycat grilled shrimp recipe is bursting with mouthwatering flavor reminiscent of the classic Texas Roadhouse dish itself.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe
To begin this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the marinade, you will want olive oil, lemon juice, garlic cloves, paprika, dried oregano, dried basil, sea salt, and black pepper. You will also need jumbo shrimp, fresh parsley, and lemon slices for serving.
Step 1: Mix the marinade
In a large bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, crushed garlic, paprika, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Prepare the shrimp
To prepare the shrimp, begin by twisting off the heads.
Step 3: Remove the shells
Remove the outer shells, leaving the tails in place.
Step 4: De-vein the shrimp
De-vein the shrimp by carefully making a slice down the back of each, then pulling out and discarding the veins.
Step 5: Marinate the shrimp
Toss the shrimp in the marinade until well coated, and then leave for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Skewer the shrimp
Thread the marinated shrimp onto skewers.
Step 7: Heat a pan
Heat a heavy bottom pan or griddle pan to a medium-high heat.
Step 8: Add the shrimp
Add the shrimp to the pan.
Step 9: Cook the shrimp
Cook on one side for 3 minutes until pink and lightly charred.
Step 10: Turn the shrimp
Turn and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the shrimp are cooked through.
Step 11: Serve the shrimp
Serve immediately, with a sprinkling of chopped parsley and the lemon slices.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|409
|Total Fat
|21.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|365.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.6 g
|Sodium
|744.6 mg
|Protein
|47.0 g
What can be served alongside this grilled shrimp recipe?
This grilled shrimp recipe is delicious as a stand-alone dish whether for a snack, light lunch, or a starter. However, there are also plenty of other ways to serve up this copycat Texas Roadhouse menu item. As they do in the restaurant itself, you could serve these grilled shrimp on top of your own homemade garlic bread, marrying the herby spiced and sweet shrimp meat with deliciously decadent butter and garlic-soaked bread. Alternately, you could grill your favorite Texas roadhouse-style steak — we recommend a bone-in ribeye steak — for a wonderfully indulgent surf and turf dinner from the comfort of your own kitchen. Don't forget a side of fries, a loaded baked potato, or tater skins to complete your Texas Roadhouse-style dinner.
If you want to mix things up a little and stray from the classic steakhouse dining experience, these shrimp are also wonderful served on top of creamy or tomato-based pasta dishes, an ideal accompaniment to a hearty and warming risotto, or as a flavorful protein to accompany a lighter veggie-filled salad. It also goes without saying that this shrimp recipe makes a welcome addition to any summertime barbecue cookout.
How can this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe be adapted?
This copycat grilled shrimp dish is everything you want from a recipe, and it is super quick and easy to assemble. It is also fairly easy to adapt depending on your flavor preferences and dietary needs, which is always a bonus. If you are looking to put your own spin on this dish, why not tweak the marinade to your own liking? For deeper citrus flavors you can add a little lemon zest along with the juice, or swap the lemon out for its slightly more exotic cousin, the lime. Dill, thyme, or parsley can all be substituted in for the other dried herbs, or you can sprinkle them over the grilled shrimp just before serving for a herby finish. And, if you like things hot, why not add a generous pinch of cayenne pepper or some sliced fresh chili to the marinade to kick things up a notch or two? The shrimp can also be served up with a drizzle of hot sauce, or your preferred sauce option.
For grilled seafood lovers, you can add a few different types of fish to the skewers for a mixed seafood kebab. Salmon, scallops, squid, tuna, or halibut are all great options that will hold together well when grilled on skewers, just make sure to keep the pieces roughly the same size so that everything is safely cooked through before consuming.