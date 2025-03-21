Texas Roadhouse Fans Will Love This Grilled Shrimp Recipe

Going out to dinner can be a fun way to pass a special evening, but sometimes you want to forego the cost and the effort and simply enjoy restaurant-grade flavors from the comfort of your own home. While takeout is always an option, there is little that's more satisfying than rustling up your own meal inspired by your favorite restaurant dishes.

If you are looking to feast on Texas Roadhouse-style dishes from your sofa, why not check out this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye? Simple to assemble and wonderfully tender, this copycat recipe is perfect on its own or served surf and turf style alongside a juicy steak. Simply marinate the shrimp in a citrusy herb and paprika mixture before grilling them on skewers until succulent and lightly charred. Served with a squeeze of fresh lemon and a sprinkling of fresh parsley, this copycat grilled shrimp recipe is bursting with mouthwatering flavor reminiscent of the classic Texas Roadhouse dish itself.