The Absolute Best Steak Dish To Splurge On For Date Night At Home

We have King Oscar II of Sweden to thank for one of the sexiest steak dishes ever created. The influential monarch reportedly adored veal, crayfish, asparagus, and the decadent sauce, béarnaise, a variation of one of French cuisine's five mother sauces. To appease the king, his ever-ready-to-please chef served a culinary creation in 1897 that combined all four of Oscar II's favorites into a gorgeous, luscious dish, subsequently dubbed Veal Oscar. Its popularity extended to the 20th century and was an oft-ordered menu item at high-end restaurants. It's unknown when exactly the crayfish was switched out for crabmeat and the butter-sauteed veal was replaced by filet mignon. However, the dish, now known as Steak Oscar, is an elegant and over-the-top dish that's ideal for impressing a special someone at home.

Sometimes confused with Steak Diane, which has a different cut of beef and sauce altogether, Steak Oscar is the ultimate surf and turf composed of a seared filet mignon, onto which is stacked jumbo crab meat and roasted or steamed asparagus. Topping this tower of scrumptiousness is a drizzle — or, go for it, more — of buttery, tarragon-flecked béarnaise. Since Steak Oscar is perfect for a date night at home, choose the best filet mignon you can find because you want its extreme tenderness so with every bite you get steak, crab, and asparagus all at once. To make this dish extra luxe, forget the watered-down canned crabmeat and buy fresh crab meat at a fish market.