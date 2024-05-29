Hollandaise Vs Bearnaise Sauce: What's The Difference?

Hollandaise and bearnaise are two sauces with more than just fancy-sounding names. They're staples of French cuisine, and the late great, classically French-trained Anthony Bourdain had strong opinions about both of 'em. Hollandaise, made in part by combining egg yolks and butter, could turn your stomach if not held at the right temperature during a restaurant brunch rush, as he explained in "Kitchen Confidential." The latter sauce came up in an episode of "A Cook's Tour" filmed at Les Halles Brasserie, the French restaurant at which he used to be the executive chef. During the dinner rush, Bourdain reacted to one particularly perplexing customer request: "No butter?! 'No butter,' but they want 'extra bearnaise?!' What's the matter with these ... What the h**l do you think bearnaise is? Bearnaise is like, egg yolks and butter!"

The point is, for such stripped-down, physically pale, minimal-ingredient sauces, hollandaise and bearnaise are kind of a big deal — and they are not (we repeat not) interchangeable. There's a lot to talk about. For instance, while they have short lists of ingredients, many of them are the same. So, what makes them different? They can be distinguished by their sources of acidity, specific elements of their preparations, and how they are used.