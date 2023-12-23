10 Best Substitutes For Hollandaise Sauce

There are few pleasures in life as decadent as a well-made hollandaise sauce. It's hard to beat the rich, velvety goodness that takes over your taste buds as you bite into an eggs Benedict coated in the silky emulsion. But tangy, buttery hollandaise can also be paired with seafood, vegetables or meat. While the French sauce is synonymous with brunch at a restaurant, it can be terrifying to attempt at home for its time-consuming and technical nature. It's often hard for cooks to achieve the perfect texture for this emulsion of egg yolks, butter and lemon juice.

The challenge that a homemade hollandaise presents isn't the only reason to look for other options though. Maybe you're looking for a healthier substitute to the sauce that tends to be quite high in saturated fats, and so best consumed in moderation. Or you're looking for a plant-based alternative. Maybe you just want to switch it up and add a unique kick to your eggs Benedict. Here are some of our favorite replacements for hollandaise sauce.