Why It's Best To Keep The Roux Light When Making A Mornay Sauce

Mornay sauce, a béchamel-based sauce enriched with cheese, is a fundamental element in various dishes, from macaroni and cheese to classic French croque monsieur or croque madame. It's essential to pay close attention to the roux when preparing a mornay sauce, as it significantly impacts the final flavor and consistency. One might think that a darker roux, which offers a deeper flavor, is preferable. However, keeping the roux light is arguably the best approach when making a mornay sauce, and there are a few compelling reasons why.

The primary function of roux in a mornay sauce is to act as a thickening agent. A light roux, cooked just long enough to eliminate the raw flavor of the flour, provides optimal thickening power. A darker roux, on the other hand, has diminished thickening capabilities, which could result in a sauce that's too thin. A light roux also allows the subtle flavors of the cheese to shine. When making a mornay sauce, the type of cheese you use is crucial, as it imparts a unique taste. A light roux has a delicate, almost neutral flavor, which doesn't overpower the cheese's nuanced characteristics. In contrast, a darker roux introduces stronger, toasty flavors that can easily overshadow the cheese, making it less prominent in the overall taste profile of the sauce. In addition, a light roux contributes to a lighter-colored mornay sauce, which is visually attractive for the culinary applications of this sauce.