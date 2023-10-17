12 Tips You Need To Make Perfect Bearnaise Sauce

One of the beloved staples of French cuisine is béarnaise sauce, a herbaceous, tangy, and buttery accompaniment that's often served with steak. It can also be served over grilled fish or vegetables, over poached eggs, in a steak sandwich, or used to dip your fries into. It's one of the classics, and it stems from hollandaise, one of the five French mother sauces, along with béchamel, espangole, tomato, and velouté.

While many of the mother sauces require a bit of know-how and sometimes a longer cooking time, béarnaise is an achievable yet impressive sauce that any home cook can master, without needing hours of cooking. Every French chef has a way of making a béarnaise sauce, and there are slight differences from person to person. The essential béarnaise sauce is a white wine vinegar-based shallot and tarragon reduction, thickened with egg yolks and emulsified with warm butter.

There are some key ingredients and tricks to make it the right way, and there are also some shortcuts that help you get the right outcome with consistency. Here are some of the best tips you need to keep in mind if you want to make the best béarnaise sauce, every time.