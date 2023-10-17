Transform Your Hollandaise Into A Maltaise Sauce With A Boost Of Orange

Hollandaise sauce is a decadent favorite on any breakfast or brunch menu. The rich, tangy flavor and creamy texture drizzled over a pair of perfectly poached eggs seems irreplaceable. But classic hollandaise has a lesser-known cousin with similar French origins. If you're a hollandaise lover but have always wanted to try mixing up the flavors for a fresh punch, Maltaise sauce may be just what you're looking for.

Maltaise sauce is a French sauce that uses the same base ingredients and techniques as hollandaise but with a twist of sweet, citrusy blood orange. The base of this sauce is a hollandaise, so you'll still need the acid from a squeeze of lemon. Then the flavor gets leveled up with some zest and juice from a couple of beet-red blood oranges. Just be sure to blanch the zest to tenderize it and reduce the blood orange juice to avoid a finished sauce that's too loose and liquidy.