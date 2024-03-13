How Béarnaise Sauce Got Its Name

The word "sauce" itself comes from the Old French language referring to a condiment for meat and can be traced back to the 14th century. Today, we're deep-diving into the history of béarnaise sauce, one of the most classic (and ostensibly oldest) five "mother sauces" of French cuisine.

Per the lore, béarnaise sauce was named after its creator, French chef Jean-Louis Françoise-Collinet. However, even this aspect of the story is debated. Other sources argue that the chef's name was Jean-Louis Collinet or Jules Colette. According to some historians, Collinet created the sauce for the opening of the restaurant in 1836. The restaurant was called Le Pavillon Henri IV and was located in Chateau Neuf just outside of Paris, a region famously home to the French royals of the 17th century.

Either way, the story goes that Collinet was working at a restaurant that used to be the residence of Henry IV (1553-1610), the first Bourbon king of France. (Or, maybe it was just near where the king once lived. Again, debated.) As a ruler, he reunified France after the Wars of Religion (1562-1598) and brought great order and prosperity to the country. Behind the scenes, Henry IV was a renowned gourmand and was born in the town of Béarn in the Pyrenees mountains in Southwestern France, and when Collinet created the sauce, he named it in the former king's honor.