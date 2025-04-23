Craving Steak Frites? Here's The Best Cut Of Steak To Use
We can thank the French for many of our favorite sweet and savory dishes, from colorful macaroons and buttery, flaky croissants to quiche Lorraine and crackable crème brûlée. Steak frites is yet another culinary masterpiece we have the French to thank for. However, the origin of steak frites is heavily disputed, as some claim it was invented by Belgians. Either way, color us thankful. If your insatiable craving for steak frites has returned, heed the advice of Guillaume Thivet, the executive chef at Grand Brasserie, regarding the best cut of steak to use when making the dish at home.
"I like skirt steak, mostly for its rich flavor, especially [when] grilled," Thivet reveals. "It's thin, but (...) the right amount of fat and tenderness make it one of my favorite choices." If you want the best tips for making restaurant-quality steak frites at home, Thivet is the chef to learn from. He knows a thing or two about good steak frites, seeing as it's one of the most ordered menu items at the bustling brasserie. Skirt steak is a popular choice for steak frites thanks to its unique flavors and lower price points.
Skirt steak may be the unsung hero of steak frites
In case you need a refresher, steak frites have three main components: steak, french fries, and a good sauce to tie it all together. That's why selecting the perfect cut of meat is so important, and one that some chefs argue over. Skirt steak may have a higher fat content, but it's the fat that gives the meat a true, balanced, beefy taste and texture. While Thivet prefers his steak frites with skirt steak, the Grand Brasserie also offers an option for filet, bone-in strip, or entrecôte steak frites.
The price of skirt steak is another explanation for its reputation regarding this dish. Skirt steak goes for about $8 to $20 per pound on average, making it much more affordable than cuts of meat, such as a New York strip or a ribeye. At the Grand Brasserie, the skirt steak option for steak frites will cost you $37, while the filet version goes for $63. Experts say that skirt steak comes at a better value and can still be just as satisfying in steak frites when prepared properly. It goes to show that with the right amount of effort and a little advice about how to cook the perfect steak every time, any dish can reach restaurant-level quality.