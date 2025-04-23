Craving Steak Frites? Here's The Best Cut Of Steak To Use

We can thank the French for many of our favorite sweet and savory dishes, from colorful macaroons and buttery, flaky croissants to quiche Lorraine and crackable crème brûlée. Steak frites is yet another culinary masterpiece we have the French to thank for. However, the origin of steak frites is heavily disputed, as some claim it was invented by Belgians. Either way, color us thankful. If your insatiable craving for steak frites has returned, heed the advice of Guillaume Thivet, the executive chef at Grand Brasserie, regarding the best cut of steak to use when making the dish at home.

"I like skirt steak, mostly for its rich flavor, especially [when] grilled," Thivet reveals. "It's thin, but (...) the right amount of fat and tenderness make it one of my favorite choices." If you want the best tips for making restaurant-quality steak frites at home, Thivet is the chef to learn from. He knows a thing or two about good steak frites, seeing as it's one of the most ordered menu items at the bustling brasserie. Skirt steak is a popular choice for steak frites thanks to its unique flavors and lower price points.