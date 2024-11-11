8 Tips For Making Restaurant Quality Steak Frites At Home

When you think of classic French bistro fare, steak frites is likely one of the first dishes that comes to mind. Perfectly cooked steak paired with crispy, golden brown french fries served with a compound butter or the restaurant's secret sauce is what bistro menus are made of; a brilliant combination of simple elegance that characterizes French cooking. Though France and Belgium have been in a years long dispute over the origin of steak frites, it seems the dish was first created in Belgium. Despite this, there's no question that French chefs have elevated steak frites to its iconic status as a quintessential item found on French bistro menus everywhere. It's so iconic, in fact, there are many restaurants in Europe and abroad where steak frites is the only dish served.

Though French cooking may have the reputation of being difficult to recreate at home, making steak frites is easier than you might think. Especially, if you know the potential pitfalls to avoid and the secret steps the pros never skip. Chef Matt Baker of the Michelin starred restaurant Gravitas, chef Jonathan Deardon of Bistro du Jour, and chef Sebastien Giannini of L'avant Garde have mastered the art of steak frites. They shared their tips to help you turn your home kitchen into your personal bistro.