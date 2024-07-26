The Disputed Origin Of Steak Frites

France and Belgium have often had a contentious relationship, and that extends to the culinary world. Both countries claim ownership of shared dishes — just as Greece and Turkey do over yogurt, and Austria and Slovenia over pork sausages — and history provides enough ambiguity to prevent full clarity. Look no further than the french fry, which Belgium appears to have invented, even if it lost the name claim (thanks to American soldiers). Add a few cuts of steak, a dab of Béarnaise sauce, and a sprinkle of herbs, and the debate erupts again over the origin of this Belgian-French carnivore classic: steak frites.

The passion for the dish is loud and clear on both sides. In France, steak frites is celebrated like a favorite child, and is de rigueur on any decent French menu worldwide. Indeed, part of France's claim to ownership is how it developed the dish into today's beloved version and made it famous. However, Belgium brings equal passion to the debate and claims steak frites among its national dishes, pointing again to its invention of the "frite" in the 17th century. Without that, there's no steak frites. Plus, it probably didn't take long for Belgians of the day to marry the newfangled fried potato strips with a few cuts of meat — and, not to mention, a goblet of Belgian ale for a dinner party.