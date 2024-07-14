Pair Steak With Crab Cakes For A Revamped Surf And Turf Dinner
The popular meal known as "surf and turf" combines red meat and seafood, the specifics of which can be largely left up to interpretation. A modern American convention, one of the most notable surf and turf pairings is a filet mignon and lobster tail. Showcasing treasures of both land and sea, the dish is often associated with fine dining settings, although this is not always the case. There are many unique ways of taking on this classic dish that will elevate the flavors and introduce a new layer of decadence that exceeds the typical steakhouse fare. Matching up a rich, earthy steak for the "turf" portion alongside a serving of luxurious crab cakes for the "surf" side is the upgrade your table has been waiting for.
Steak is the most common "turf," however, with so many different cuts of steak available, you should consider how you wish to indulge in the best of both worlds. When pairing a steak with crab cakes for your decadent surf and turf meal, you'll want to choose a cut with good marbling — a balance of muscle and fat — that comes from somewhere along the back, like a ribeye or strip steak, making it ideal in both texture and tenderness as well as flavor. This sets the stage for a pair of classic crab cakes to take its rightful place on your plate for the ultimate surf and turf revamp.
Why crab cakes are the ideal surf for your turf
While the red meat portion of surf and turf is typically prepared by grilling the beef, the seafood part can take on a variety of forms from boiled to baked or even fried depending on what "surf" you choose. Crab cakes contain ingredients that are fairly simple to assemble, such as lump crab meat, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and either cracker crumbs or breadcrumbs. The patties are usually finished by pan frying to crisp up the outside and leave a tender inside.
There is also a variety of different sauces to choose from with which to top your crab cakes. Considering what to keep in mind when choosing side dishes for steak, these fried seafood patties are an excellent accompaniment alongside steak's meaty flavors because of the acidic contents of the crab-cake sauces. The breadcrumb mixture also provides just enough carb content to complement a nicely marbled steak.
For small side dishes to go with this creative surf and turf pairing, you'll definitely want to keep it light. The heaviness of a steak and crab cake pairing lends itself to a considerably leaner side dish, such as a mustard green salad or a chopped asparagus salad. Even a simple side of steamed vegetables would make a great accompaniment and provide added nutrients. Whatever wave you choose to ride for your surf and turf, make sure to hang on and enjoy the sensational flavors at play.