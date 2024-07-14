Pair Steak With Crab Cakes For A Revamped Surf And Turf Dinner

The popular meal known as "surf and turf" combines red meat and seafood, the specifics of which can be largely left up to interpretation. A modern American convention, one of the most notable surf and turf pairings is a filet mignon and lobster tail. Showcasing treasures of both land and sea, the dish is often associated with fine dining settings, although this is not always the case. There are many unique ways of taking on this classic dish that will elevate the flavors and introduce a new layer of decadence that exceeds the typical steakhouse fare. Matching up a rich, earthy steak for the "turf" portion alongside a serving of luxurious crab cakes for the "surf" side is the upgrade your table has been waiting for.

Steak is the most common "turf," however, with so many different cuts of steak available, you should consider how you wish to indulge in the best of both worlds. When pairing a steak with crab cakes for your decadent surf and turf meal, you'll want to choose a cut with good marbling — a balance of muscle and fat — that comes from somewhere along the back, like a ribeye or strip steak, making it ideal in both texture and tenderness as well as flavor. This sets the stage for a pair of classic crab cakes to take its rightful place on your plate for the ultimate surf and turf revamp.