10 Lobster Recipes Seafood Lovers Will Adore

It's so easy to love succulent lobster. Unlike a plate of shrimp or crawfish, you just need to crack through one large shell to get to the bonanza of mild, sweet lobster meat. Enjoyed whole right out of the shell or cooked and cut into smaller bites, the firm and briny flesh brings a bit of decadence to any recipe it's added to. Even a few bites can dress up earthy mashed potatoes or enhance a rich, creamy bisque. And although lobster has an elegant reputation (one of many lobster myths you should stop believing), it would be a shame to save it for only the special occasions in life.

Lobster is equally at home in a bun, served as summer's favorite seafood sandwich. These 10 recipes will take you from simple to elegant, showing you how to prepare lobster in the oven, skillet, and even a backyard boil. So, whether you have a fresh catch coast-side or you're lucky enough to score a pre-cooked lobster at your fish market, you might just find your new favorite way to enjoy this lean, flavorful shellfish.