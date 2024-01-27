Lobster Newburg: The Creamy, Elegant Dish Invented By A Sea Captain

Regardless of its name, Wenberg's convention-breaking lobster preparation became a favorite among Delmonico's diners. The reason for the name change, though, remains unclear. By some accounts, Wenberg and Delmonico had a falling out. The story goes that to spite Wenberg, Delmonico banished the dish from the restaurant's menu, but loyal patrons weren't having it. Protestations became so prevalent that Delmonico eventually succumbed to demands and reinstated the elegant lobster dish. Still, he refused to acknowledge Wenberg. Instead, he renamed the dish lobster Newburg. But why?

This is where the story gets, well, fishy. Lesser known tales say there was never an argument. By some accounts, Delmonico came up with the alternate moniker by transposing the "w" and "n" in Wenberg to spell Newberg. Other reports say that Wenberg just didn't want his name on the menu, so the friends agreed to switch it up. Unfortunately, neither story accounts for the "e" in Wenberg versus the "u" in Newburg (although the alternate spelling, Newberg , is fairly common) — but that's the least of our concerns.

To further complicate matters, a hotel restaurant in Milford, Pennsylvania also lays claim to the debut of lobster Newburg almost a decade before it showed up on the menu at Delmonico's. In an interesting twist, the owner of Hotel Faucher, the elegant summer retreat with ties to lobster Newburg, was none other than Louis Fauchere, a master chef who had previously been affiliated with Delmonico's. A coincidence? Maybe.