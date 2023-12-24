Lobster And Mascarpone Ravioli Recipe
Creamy lobster ravioli is a decadent and sophisticated show stopper that's perfect for your next dinner party. The ravioli is stuffed with chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, and lemon zest. The sauce is a riff on a classic vodka sauce. White wine replaces the vodka, and red bell pepper is added for sweetness. Recipe developer Leah Maroney highly recommends using semolina flour for filled pasta recipes. "The combination of the semolina pasta flour and regular, all-purpose flour creates a somewhat sturdy dough that will hold up well to being filled and boiled. But, the all-purpose flour keeps the dough from becoming too tough, so you get a nice, delicate bite," she says.
You can change the sauce however you want for this recipe. Outside of the creamy tomato sauce here, a garlic and lemon cream sauce also accompanies the lobster filling beautifully. A simple, brown-butter sauce is also delicious. Serve the pasta alongside your favorite salad, and you'll definitely need some good, crusty bread to sop up the sauciness, too.
Gather your ingredients for these lobster and mascarpone ravioli
Lobster ravioli starts with a simple pasta dough made from semolina and all-purpose flour. Form a well in the flour and add the eggs and a little oil to complete the dough. Chopped lobster meat is combined with lemon zest, garlic, and mascarpone cream. Once the pasta has been cooked, tomato paste, white wine, onion, garlic, and red pepper are sauteed in butter. Cream and chicken broth are added to form a luscious sauce.
Step 1: Combine the flours
On a flat surface, combine the semolina flour and all-purpose flour.
Step 2: Add the eggs
Form a well in the center of the flour and add the eggs to the center.
Step 3: Form the dough
Add the salt and olive oil and begin whisking the wet ingredients into the flour. Continue to incorporate until a dough begins to form, adding a tablespoon of water if it is too dry.
Step 4: Knead until smooth
Knead until the dough becomes an elastic ball.
Step 5: Let the dough rest
Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.
Step 6: Cut the dough
After resting, cut the dough into four, equal-sized pieces.
Step 7: Roll out the dough
Using a pasta roller on the largest setting, roll one of the dough pieces into a sheet.
Step 8: Fold the dough into thirds
Fold the dough into thirds.
Step 9: Roll the dough again
Pass the dough through the largest setting again.
Step 10: Roll the dough until thin
Continue to pass the dough through the pasta roller, making the setting smaller and smaller on each pass until you reach the last setting.
Step 11: Cut the dough sheets
Fold the sheet in half and cut into two, equal-sized pieces. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough, keeping the dough sheets moist by covering with plastic wrap while you prepare the filling.
Step 12: Prepare the filling
Add the chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, lemon zest, salt, and pepper to a bowl and mix to combine thoroughly.
Step 13: Fill a piping bag
Fill a piping bag with the filling.
Step 14: Add filling to the pasta sheets
Pipe the filling onto a pasta sheet in dollops about ½ inch apart.
Step 15: Add the top layer of pasta
Place another dough sheet over the filling and press around the filling.
Step 16: Cut out the ravioli
Using a pastry cutter, cut a triangle shape around the filling. Repeat with remaining dough sheets.
Step 17: Boil water
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 18: Boil the pasta
Boil the pasta for 3–4 minutes, or until it floats.
Step 19: Drain the pasta
Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water, and set aside while you prepare the sauce.
Step 20: Chop the vegetables
Chop the red bell pepper, onion, and garlic.
Step 21: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large pot.
Step 22: Add the vegetables
Add the chopped vegetables.
Step 23: Saute the vegetables
Saute the vegetables until softened.
Step 24: Add the tomato paste
Add the tomato paste and saute for 2–3 minutes.
Step 25: Add the wine
Add in the white wine and cook for 1–2 minutes.
Step 26: Add remaining sauce ingredients
Add in the heavy cream, chicken bouillon, and 1 cup of the pasta water.
Step 27: Simmer the sauce
Cook on low heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 28: Add the ravioli to the sauce
Toss the ravioli with the sauce.
Step 29: Top with parmesan cheese and serve
Top with parmesan cheese, if desired, and serve.
How do I store lobster and mascarpone ravioli?
Lobster and mascarpone ravioli make for fantastic leftovers. If you've already cooked and prepared all of the recipe, you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. When you want to reheat, add a little water to a pan and then add the ravioli. Cook, covered, for a few minutes, until the ravioli is heated through. Stir as needed. If you have just prepared and filled the ravioli, you can freeze them. Sprinkle some semolina flour on a baking sheet, add the uncooked ravioli, and freeze until solid. Then, add them to a plastic storage bag and store in the freezer for up to 6 months. Simply boil when you're ready to eat. The sauce can be frozen in ice cube trays and then popped out and stored in a plastic storage bag in the freezer for up to 6 months. You can also freeze the cooked, unsauced ravioli using the same method as the uncooked pasta.
Can I make lobster and mascarpone ravioli for a crowd?
You can easily make lobster ravioli for a large crowd, and everyone will be sure to leave dinner happy! If you double the recipe, you will be able to serve 10 or more people. These larger, lobster-filled ravioli are filling, so each person only needs about 4 ravioli if it is only one course during dinner. If you need to serve a crowd, you can wait to toss the ravioli with the sauce until right before serving. You can also top individual plates of ravioli with the sauce.
If you're looking to save some money when feeding a group, you can use the tails of langostino instead of lobster, which is essentially just a smaller, lobster-like shellfish. The tails have the same flavor as lobster but are less expensive and are relatively easy to find. The mascarpone cheese can also be replaced with cream cheese, as they have a similar flavor and texture.
- For the pasta dough
- 2 cups semolina flour
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the filling
- 1 pound chopped lobster meat
- ½ cup mascarpone cheese
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the sauce
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1 medium onion
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon
- Parmesan cheese, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|1,061
|Total Fat
|39.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|409.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|125.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.0 g
|Total Sugars
|10.5 g
|Sodium
|1,353.8 mg
|Protein
|47.9 g