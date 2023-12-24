Recipes Dish Type Pasta and Noodle Recipes

Lobster And Mascarpone Ravioli Recipe

lobster ravioli on white plate with fork Leah Maroney/Tasting Table
By Leah Maroney/

Creamy lobster ravioli is a decadent and sophisticated show stopper that's perfect for your next dinner party. The ravioli is stuffed with chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, and lemon zest. The sauce is a riff on a classic vodka sauce. White wine replaces the vodka, and red bell pepper is added for sweetness. Recipe developer Leah Maroney highly recommends using semolina flour for filled pasta recipes. "The combination of the semolina pasta flour and regular, all-purpose flour creates a somewhat sturdy dough that will hold up well to being filled and boiled. But, the all-purpose flour keeps the dough from becoming too tough, so you get a nice, delicate bite," she says.

You can change the sauce however you want for this recipe. Outside of the creamy tomato sauce here, a garlic and lemon cream sauce also accompanies the lobster filling beautifully. A simple, brown-butter sauce is also delicious. Serve the pasta alongside your favorite salad, and you'll definitely need some good, crusty bread to sop up the sauciness, too. 

Gather your ingredients for these lobster and mascarpone ravioli

ingredients for lobster ravioli on counter Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Lobster ravioli starts with a simple pasta dough made from semolina and all-purpose flour. Form a well in the flour and add the eggs and a little oil to complete the dough. Chopped lobster meat is combined with lemon zest, garlic, and mascarpone cream. Once the pasta has been cooked, tomato paste, white wine, onion, garlic, and red pepper are sauteed in butter. Cream and chicken broth are added to form a luscious sauce. 

Step 1: Combine the flours

flour on a board Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

On a flat surface, combine the semolina flour and all-purpose flour.

Step 2: Add the eggs

eggs in a well of flour Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Form a well in the center of the flour and add the eggs to the center.

Step 3: Form the dough

pasta dough being formed Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the salt and olive oil and begin whisking the wet ingredients into the flour. Continue to incorporate until a dough begins to form, adding a tablespoon of water if it is too dry.

Step 4: Knead until smooth

ball of pasta dough on parchment paper Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Knead until the dough becomes an elastic ball.

Step 5: Let the dough rest

pasta dough in plastic wrap Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.

Step 6: Cut the dough

pasta dough cut into fourths Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

After resting, cut the dough into four, equal-sized pieces.

Step 7: Roll out the dough

pasta dough in a roller Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Using a pasta roller on the largest setting, roll one of the dough pieces into a sheet.

Step 8: Fold the dough into thirds

pasta dough folded into thirds Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Fold the dough into thirds.

Step 9: Roll the dough again

pasta dough in pasta roller Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Pass the dough through the largest setting again.

Step 10: Roll the dough until thin

pasta dough rolled into a thin sheet in pasta roller Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Continue to pass the dough through the pasta roller, making the setting smaller and smaller on each pass until you reach the last setting.

Step 11: Cut the dough sheets

pasta dough sheets on parchment paper Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Fold the sheet in half and cut into two, equal-sized pieces. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough, keeping the dough sheets moist by covering with plastic wrap while you prepare the filling.

Step 12: Prepare the filling

lobster ravioli filling in a bowl with rubber spatula Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, lemon zest, salt, and pepper to a bowl and mix to combine thoroughly.

Step 13: Fill a piping bag

lobster filling in a piping bag Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Fill a piping bag with the filling.

Step 14: Add filling to the pasta sheets

lobster filling on pasta dough sheets Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Pipe the filling onto a pasta sheet in dollops about ½ inch apart.

Step 15: Add the top layer of pasta

pasta dough filled with lobster Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Place another dough sheet over the filling and press around the filling.

Step 16: Cut out the ravioli

lobster ravioli in triangle shape with pastry cutter Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Using a pastry cutter, cut a triangle shape around the filling. Repeat with remaining dough sheets.

Step 17: Boil water

water boiling in a pot Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 18: Boil the pasta

lobster ravioli boiling in pot Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Boil the pasta for 3–4 minutes, or until it floats.

Step 19: Drain the pasta

cooked lobster ravioli in colander Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water, and set aside while you prepare the sauce.

Step 20: Chop the vegetables

chopped vegetables on a cutting board with knife Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Chop the red bell pepper, onion, and garlic.

Step 21: Heat the oil

olive oil heated in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Heat the olive oil in a large pot.

Step 22: Add the vegetables

sauteed vegetables in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the chopped vegetables.

Step 23: Saute the vegetables

sauteed vegetables in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Saute the vegetables until softened.

Step 24: Add the tomato paste

tomato paste in a pan with vegetables and wooden spoon Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add the tomato paste and saute for 2–3 minutes.

Step 25: Add the wine

white wine in a pan with tomato paste Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add in the white wine and cook for 1–2 minutes.

Step 26: Add remaining sauce ingredients

creamy tomato sauce in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Add in the heavy cream, chicken bouillon, and 1 cup of the pasta water.

Step 27: Simmer the sauce

creamy tomato sauce in a pan Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Cook on low heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 28: Add the ravioli to the sauce

ravioli in tomato cream sauce Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Toss the ravioli with the sauce.

Step 29: Top with parmesan cheese and serve

lobster ravioli on white plate with fork Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Top with parmesan cheese, if desired, and serve.

How do I store lobster and mascarpone ravioli?

hand holding forkful of lobster ravioli Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

Lobster and mascarpone ravioli make for fantastic leftovers. If you've already cooked and prepared all of the recipe, you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. When you want to reheat, add a little water to a pan and then add the ravioli. Cook, covered, for a few minutes, until the ravioli is heated through. Stir as needed. If you have just prepared and filled the ravioli, you can freeze them. Sprinkle some semolina flour on a baking sheet, add the uncooked ravioli, and freeze until solid. Then, add them to a plastic storage bag and store in the freezer for up to 6 months. Simply boil when you're ready to eat. The sauce can be frozen in ice cube trays and then popped out and stored in a plastic storage bag in the freezer for up to 6 months. You can also freeze the cooked, unsauced ravioli using the same method as the uncooked pasta.

Can I make lobster and mascarpone ravioli for a crowd?

pot of lobster ravioli with wooden spoon Leah Maroney/Tasting Table

You can easily make lobster ravioli for a large crowd, and everyone will be sure to leave dinner happy! If you double the recipe, you will be able to serve 10 or more people. These larger, lobster-filled ravioli are filling, so each person only needs about 4 ravioli if it is only one course during dinner. If you need to serve a crowd, you can wait to toss the ravioli with the sauce until right before serving. You can also top individual plates of ravioli with the sauce. 

If you're looking to save some money when feeding a group, you can use the tails of langostino instead of lobster, which is essentially just a smaller, lobster-like shellfish. The tails have the same flavor as lobster but are less expensive and are relatively easy to find. The mascarpone cheese can also be replaced with cream cheese, as they have a similar flavor and texture. 

Lobster And Mascarpone Ravioli Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
This glamorous and elegant lobster and mascarpone ravioli houses its rich filling in a homemade pasta dough and douses it in a creamy tomato sauce.
Prep Time
2.5
hours
Cook Time
15
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
lobster ravioli on white plate with fork
Total time: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • For the pasta dough
  • 2 cups semolina flour
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • For the filling
  • 1 pound chopped lobster meat
  • ½ cup mascarpone cheese
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • For the sauce
  • 1 medium red bell pepper
  • 1 medium onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon
Optional Ingredients
  • Parmesan cheese, for garnish
Directions
  1. ‌On a flat surface, combine the semolina flour and all-purpose flour.
  2. Form a well in the center of the flour and add the eggs to the center.
  3. Add the salt and olive oil and begin whisking the wet ingredients into the flour. Continue to incorporate until a dough begins to form, adding a tablespoon of water if it is too dry.
  4. Knead until the dough becomes an elastic ball.
  5. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.
  6. After resting, cut the dough into four, equal-sized pieces.
  7. Using a pasta roller on the largest setting, roll one of the dough pieces into a sheet.
  8. Fold the dough into thirds.
  9. Pass the dough through the largest setting again.
  10. Continue to pass the dough through the pasta roller, making the setting smaller and smaller on each pass until you reach the last setting.
  11. Fold the sheet in half and cut into two, equal-sized pieces. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough, keeping the dough sheets moist by covering with plastic wrap while you prepare the filling.
  12. Add the chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, lemon zest, salt, and pepper to a bowl and mix to combine thoroughly.
  13. Fill a piping bag with the filling.
  14. Pipe the filling onto a pasta sheet in dollops about ½ inch apart.
  15. Place another dough sheet over the filling and press around the filling.
  16. Using a pastry cutter, cut a triangle shape around the filling. Repeat with remaining dough sheets.
  17. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  18. Boil the pasta for 3–4 minutes, or until it floats.
  19. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water, and set aside while you prepare the sauce.
  20. Chop the red bell pepper, onion, and garlic.
  21. Heat the olive oil in a large pot.
  22. Add the chopped vegetables.
  23. Saute the vegetables until softened.
  24. Add the tomato paste and saute for 2–3 minutes.
  25. Add in the white wine and cook for 1–2 minutes.
  26. Add in the heavy cream, chicken bouillon, and 1 cup of the pasta water.
  27. Cook on low heat for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  28. Toss the ravioli with the sauce.
  29. Top with parmesan cheese, if desired, and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 1,061
Total Fat 39.0 g
Saturated Fat 18.9 g
Trans Fat 0.9 g
Cholesterol 409.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 125.8 g
Dietary Fiber 8.0 g
Total Sugars 10.5 g
Sodium 1,353.8 mg
Protein 47.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
Recommended