Lobster And Mascarpone Ravioli Recipe

Creamy lobster ravioli is a decadent and sophisticated show stopper that's perfect for your next dinner party. The ravioli is stuffed with chopped lobster, mascarpone cheese, and lemon zest. The sauce is a riff on a classic vodka sauce. White wine replaces the vodka, and red bell pepper is added for sweetness. Recipe developer Leah Maroney highly recommends using semolina flour for filled pasta recipes. "The combination of the semolina pasta flour and regular, all-purpose flour creates a somewhat sturdy dough that will hold up well to being filled and boiled. But, the all-purpose flour keeps the dough from becoming too tough, so you get a nice, delicate bite," she says.

You can change the sauce however you want for this recipe. Outside of the creamy tomato sauce here, a garlic and lemon cream sauce also accompanies the lobster filling beautifully. A simple, brown-butter sauce is also delicious. Serve the pasta alongside your favorite salad, and you'll definitely need some good, crusty bread to sop up the sauciness, too.