14 Best Items To Try At Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

If you've never been to Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão before, hopefully this will be a good introduction to the chain. It has a fairly widespread presence across the continental U.S. and extends internationally, finding an audience in Canada, Mexico, Dubai, and Brazil (of course). I had my first experience with the restaurant at its location in Portland, Oregon, and though I was excited to head in, I walked away with mixed opinions. Some dishes were stunning, some were decidedly underwhelming, and the atmosphere was hectic and stressful.

Nevertheless, I was on a mission to uncover the best options available at Fogo de Chão — the unmissable, winning dishes speckled in between the throngs of options you're presented with. I got the Indulgent Churrasco dinner, which gives access to the full Market Table, the entire array of tableside-carved meats, as well as a couple of sides, a choice of enhancement (I chose the lobster tail), and a dessert (I got the cheesecake brûlée). My meal was $88 before tip, and I'll be blunt — I don't think I got my money's worth. Nevertheless, I did taste a handful of excellent dishes, and I won't necessarily stay away from Fogo in the future, though I may choose a different location.