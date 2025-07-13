7 Side Dishes We'll Always Order At Ruth's Chris Steak House
Calling all steakhouse fans: If one of your favorite self-indulgences is putting fork and knife to a drool-worthy steak dinner, you're in the right place, especially if your steakhouse of choice is Ruth's Chris. Perhaps you indulge in the 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye every birthday, or maybe you prefer the more moderately priced petit filet. It's no secret that any steak you get at the spot will be stunning — after all, it does have pretty strict quality standards — but equally worth consideration are its plethora of sides. After all, what better complements a chunk of protein than a sumptuous carb or refreshing veggie?
Fortunately for those of us who find sides almost as exciting as the main dish itself, Ruth's Chris offers them in abundance. Whether you're in the mood for potatoes (of which there are multiple versions), cooked vegetables, or a dish laden with cheese, the restaurant can cater to your preference. I recently got the experience to go to Ruth's Chris and sample all of the side dishes currently on offer. While all were stunning examples of their respective dishes, I did indeed have my favorites. The dishes that earned a spot on this list of sides I'll always order again were particularly unique offerings in their genre for one reason or another. Regardless of your personal preferences, you're sure to find something well worthy of a spot on your plate the next time you go in.
Lobster mac and cheese
Ruth's Chris makes an inarguably steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese, and that's a hill I would die on. I mean, just look at it — I can practically taste the above photo. Ruth's Chris also offers a regular mac and cheese, which is similarly stunning, but I'm only highlighting the lobster mac here (the only difference between the two is the addition of lobster). On the off chance you're not a fan of lobster, though, the regular mac would still be a winning option.
Where do I even begin? Perhaps with the lobster chunks — big, meaty, and buttery, they make for a perfect pairing with the cheesy macaroni, enhancing it without being the least bit overwhelming. The top layer of cheese on the dish is cooked to perfection, and breaking through it will yield a delectably creamy sauce that I'd even eat with the lobster alone. This dish is a wonderful representation of what it's supposed to be, and could even serve as a whole meal if you're not in the mood for steak. Good luck convincing your table mates to keep their forks out of it, though.
Garlic mashed potatoes
I know, I know — garlic mashed potatoes may not sound like a particularly compelling side at first, but trust me, these made this list for a reason: namely, their impeccable execution. Firstly, the presentation of the potatoes is top-notch. It folds upon itself almost like ribbons in the bowl, housing sporadic pools of butter and boasting a visually pleasing parsley garnish. The potatoes taste great, too, but flavor is actually a secondary factor here. Most impressive was — you guessed it — the texture.
These may have been the softest, fluffiest mashed potatoes I've ever tasted. They were texturally unmatched, and each spoonful practically melted in my mouth. In terms of the potatoes' flavor, the garlic was subtle and the parsley nondescript (as was intended, I assume), and the butter was obviously sumptuous. These were a stunning take on the classic side, and though they didn't necessarily boast much uniqueness in terms of flavor, they should be the choice side for picky eaters or those looking for a simple, reliable dish.
Sweet potato casserole
I could wax poetic about Ruth's Chris sweet potato casserole for days — nay, weeks probably. It may look unassuming from the outside, but one bite will leave you wondering whether you accidentally ordered something off the dessert menu. This "side" tastes more like an end-of-meal treat than a steak-side indulgence; personally, next time I go in, I'll be ordering a different side with my meal and this for dessert.
I'll start with the potatoes, which are once again impeccably smooth and buttery, while still retaining plenty of their classic sweet potato flavor. These would be delicious enough on their own, but top them with a crispy, caramelized, pecan-studded crust, and you'll cross over into godly territory. I promise, I'm not exaggerating. The textural crispy-smooth combination is a melody to the taste buds, and the sweet-savory flavors work in seamless harmony on the tongue. Whether or not getting this dish is a good idea is purely dependent on your own semblance of self-control — if you think you have the restraint to keep from ordering, like, seven, you should absolutely try it.
Cremini mushrooms
I know a side of cremini mushrooms doesn't sound like much, and the above picture is a seemingly unassuming representation of the dish. But while these mushrooms don't boast about themselves straight from the skillet, they do pack quite the punch of flavor. The secret ingredient to these bad boys is a thick, unctuous veal demi-glace. Thyme provides the finishing touch, making for an umami-rich dish that will leave you salivating after each bite.
Seriously — I hope it's not weird to say this dish activated my salivary glands, but it did (not that I was outright drooling at my table, but you get the idea). Thyme was the perfect bright contrast and did just enough to lift the heavy dish out of deep savory territory. It was also perfect, texturally speaking. The mushrooms were easy to bite through but still retained plenty of body. They felt substantial as a side (even though the above doesn't look like a large dish), and this is a side that I couldn't pass up the next time I go to the steakhouse.
Fire-roasted corn
I was wrong when I assumed I'd need tortilla chips to enjoy Ruth's Chris' fire-roasted corn — I think I've simply been so sheltered by using corn-centric sides as a dip that I've never taken the time to appreciate them on their own. Well, now I have Ruth's Chris to thank for changing my tune. Along with sweet corn and roasted peppers, the dish is combined with Ruth's Chris homemade salsa verde, a truly stunning addition that effortlessly elevates this side from good to great.
One thing I appreciated in particular about this side was that all its components are the same size. It's a seemingly small detail, but it helps everything work together harmoniously. The corn still takes center stage, and rightfully so — it's subtly sweet and pops in your mouth, making for a textural marvel as well as a flavorful one. And don't even get me started on the proprietary salsa verde. It adds a welcome fresh, zesty appeal to the corn dish, and the Latin-inspired flavors will go nicely with whatever main you happen to choose. This is a unique offering that you won't see on menus everywhere, and it's a particularly delicious one at that.
Au gratin potatoes
I have some good news for those who don't live near a Ruth's Chris location — if the restaurant's above side dish looks feast-worthy, we have a copycat recipe for Ruth's Chris au gratin potatoes that will satisfy a craving. I mean, how could you not love the above? It's cheesy, saucy, and potato-y, a recipe for success as far as I'm concerned. One key element to pay attention to is the potatoes — while au gratin potatoes are usually thinly sliced, Ruth's Chris uses diced potatoes.
If you're concerned that diced potatoes in this dish will lead to an unseemly texture, don't be. The potatoes, while still bite-worthy, were soft and velvety throughout with a melt-in-your-mouth appeal. Underneath the top cheese crust was a creamy sauce that was well-seasoned and peppery, with a lot of body throughout. It wasn't liquid-thin (an excellent sign) and left me coming back for another bite, though I was trying to pace myself during this tasting. If you're a fan of potatoes and cheese in any combination, this will be a winning dish in your eyes.
Roasted Brussels sprouts
There's no way I could conclude this list without including Ruth's Chris' roasted Brussels sprouts — it simply wouldn't be just. As one of the first dishes to hit my table, this clued me in to the fact that I was in for a delicious experience, and I'll have a very difficult time choosing between this and other sides on this list when I next go in. It doesn't seem too different from the standard, but what really took it over the top was the addition of honey butter.
Brussels sprouts naturally have a slightly bitter, earthy appeal, and the applewood-smoked bacon added some umami depth to the dish, as anticipated. The real unifying force, though, was the honey butter — it was just sweet enough to counteract the already mild bitterness of the sprouts, lifting the dish ever so slightly. I've had my fair share of roasted Brussels sprouts, and these are top tier. They're possibly the most well-rounded expression of the dish I've had the pleasure of eating.
Methodology
To compile this list of must-have sides at Ruth's Chris Steak House, I went to my local Portland, OR branch and sampled each of the sides on offer. Out of the 11 I got to try, I chose seven to highlight. The seven I picked have something unique to offer from other versions of the same — some are texturally impeccable, others introduce new flavor profiles into the mix, and a couple offer elevated versions of the classics we know and love.
The sides I didn't include (like the creamed spinach or the baked potato) were still delicious — they just didn't make the cut because they didn't have anything particularly new to offer. One dish I loved that didn't make the cut was the plain mac and cheese. Given that it's just the lobster mac sans lobster, it didn't feel worth highlighting on its own — however, I can absolutely recommend it to the seafood-averse.