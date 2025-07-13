7 Side Dishes We'll Always Order At Ruth's Chris Steak House

Calling all steakhouse fans: If one of your favorite self-indulgences is putting fork and knife to a drool-worthy steak dinner, you're in the right place, especially if your steakhouse of choice is Ruth's Chris. Perhaps you indulge in the 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye every birthday, or maybe you prefer the more moderately priced petit filet. It's no secret that any steak you get at the spot will be stunning — after all, it does have pretty strict quality standards — but equally worth consideration are its plethora of sides. After all, what better complements a chunk of protein than a sumptuous carb or refreshing veggie?

Fortunately for those of us who find sides almost as exciting as the main dish itself, Ruth's Chris offers them in abundance. Whether you're in the mood for potatoes (of which there are multiple versions), cooked vegetables, or a dish laden with cheese, the restaurant can cater to your preference. I recently got the experience to go to Ruth's Chris and sample all of the side dishes currently on offer. While all were stunning examples of their respective dishes, I did indeed have my favorites. The dishes that earned a spot on this list of sides I'll always order again were particularly unique offerings in their genre for one reason or another. Regardless of your personal preferences, you're sure to find something well worthy of a spot on your plate the next time you go in.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.