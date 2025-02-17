Copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse Potatoes Au Gratin
Potatoes au gratin is a rich French potato dish said to come from the Dauphiné region of the country. Potatoes au gratin are different from scalloped potatoes because while they both include potatoes and cream, the former includes one or more layers of cheese and sometimes breadcrumbs, which turn the top into a cheesy, browned, and crispy layer. Ruth Chris Steakhouse takes potatoes au gratin to the extreme in its popular side dish featuring layers of ultra-creamy and flavorful potatoes topped with a thick layer of melted mixed cheeses.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse potatoes au gratin that's hard to distinguish from the original. Thinly sliced russet potatoes are simmered in a thick base of cream and stock that's flavored with onion and garlic. The cheeses we've chosen are cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan, which are sprinkled over the potatoes before the whole dish is baked until hot and bubbly. A sprinkling of fresh parsley adds a bit of color and herby flavor as a finishing touch. Not only is this copycat version just as decadent as the original but it's a budget-friendly option and can be customized according to your preferences, so reach for this recipe when you want a restaurant-quality meal without leaving home.
Copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse Potatoes au Gratin
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing
- 2 cups shredded cheddar
- ¾ cup shredded provolone
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 ½ pounds Russet potatoes
- ½ onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ¼ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¾ cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
- Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish with butter. Alternatively you can use a 9-inch round dish or 4 individual baking dishes. Set aside.
- Toss the cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan in a mixing bowl to combine evenly. Set aside.
- Peel the potatoes and slice them into ⅛ inch rounds. Set aside.
- Heat the butter in a large skillet on medium until melted.
- Add the onion and saute until translucent, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add the garlic, salt, and black pepper and saute for another 30 seconds to 1 minute until fragrant.
- Pour the cream and stock into the skillet and stir to mix.
- Place the potatoes in the skillet and mix carefully to coat them in the liquid.
- Bring the liquid to a simmer, cover the skillet, reduce the heat to low, and let simmer gently for 15-20 minutes until the potatoes are just tender enough to pierce with a fork but not soft enough to break. Do not let the liquid boil.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and evenly distribute the 3 cheeses on top.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and lightly browned and then garnish with parsley.
- Let cool for about 10 minutes and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|815
|Total Fat
|61.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|37.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|180.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.0 g
|Sodium
|943.1 mg
|Protein
|29.9 g
Can I customize this Ruth Chris potatoes au gratin recipe?
This recipe calls for russet potatoes because they are very starchy, don't fall apart easily, and have a mild flavor that makes them a blank slate for absorbing other flavors. If these aren't available, Yukon Gold potatoes are a good alternative. Yukon gold potatoes are different from Russet potatoes because they're less starchy and have a stronger flavor and consistency. They do have a more buttery flavor and texture, which is nice, although they don't absorb as much sauce.
Instead of chicken stock, vegetarians can use vegetable stock. The three cheeses in our copycat recipe are cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan. One cheese you could substitute is fontina, which has a pronounced taste like provolone. Edam is a semi-hard cheese from the Netherlands with a robust, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor and would also work well. Another Dutch cheese you could use is Gouda. The difference between Edam and Gouda is that Gouda has a higher fat content, which means it adds more creaminess to a dish when melted. Instead of Parmesan, you could opt for grated pecorino, but reduce the amount of salt in the recipe because the cheese is saltier.
If this dish is a bit heavy for you, you can easily reduce the amount of cheese, since the recipe does call for a lot. You could also replace the cream with half and half or milk and saute the aromatics in olive oil instead of butter.
Can I make potatoes au gratin ahead or freeze them?
You can make this dish ahead of time if that fits your schedule better. There are different ways to do this. The first is to make the entire assembled casserole but to stop before the baking step. Instead, cover the top and refrigerate it until you're ready to bake it, but we don't recommend waiting longer than one day. Then, just let it sit out for 30-60 minutes to come to room temperature before baking it as directed.
Another way to make it ahead is to bake the casserole, let it cool, and then refrigerate it until ready to use. Again, let it sit out for 30-60 minutes to bring it back to room temperature before heating it. Then cover the dish with foil and reheat it in the oven at 350 F until it's hot and bubbly. This method isn't our first choice, since leftovers don't have quite the same appeal. For better results, pour a little milk or cream over the dish to give it extra moisture and reserve some of the original cheese to sprinkle on top before reheating.
You can also freeze this dish. Freeze it unbaked and tightly wrapped in a freezer-safe container for up to two months. Thaw it completely by placing it in the refrigerator overnight, and then bring it to room temperature before baking. Freezing individual portions instead of the whole dish can make thawing and reheating easier if desired.