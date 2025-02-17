Potatoes au gratin is a rich French potato dish said to come from the Dauphiné region of the country. Potatoes au gratin are different from scalloped potatoes because while they both include potatoes and cream, the former includes one or more layers of cheese and sometimes breadcrumbs, which turn the top into a cheesy, browned, and crispy layer. Ruth Chris Steakhouse takes potatoes au gratin to the extreme in its popular side dish featuring layers of ultra-creamy and flavorful potatoes topped with a thick layer of melted mixed cheeses.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse potatoes au gratin that's hard to distinguish from the original. Thinly sliced russet potatoes are simmered in a thick base of cream and stock that's flavored with onion and garlic. The cheeses we've chosen are cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan, which are sprinkled over the potatoes before the whole dish is baked until hot and bubbly. A sprinkling of fresh parsley adds a bit of color and herby flavor as a finishing touch. Not only is this copycat version just as decadent as the original but it's a budget-friendly option and can be customized according to your preferences, so reach for this recipe when you want a restaurant-quality meal without leaving home.

