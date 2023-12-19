Yukon Gold Potatoes Vs Russet: A Difference In Flavor And Texture

You may walk through the grocery store thinking any potato is just a potato, but when you actually get into the hard work of cooking you'll quickly realize that's not exactly true. There are a lot of different types of potatoes, over 4,000 around the world, and that diversity produces a stunning range of textures and tastes. For the purposes of your average home cook in the U.S., you only need to understand a few, yet even those few have some meaningful differences. The produce section of your grocery store will likely stock red potatoes and white, as well as the big two that see the most uses: russet and Yukon Gold.

Potatoes have various characteristics, but the one comparison most commonly used to classify them is starchy versus waxy. Generally, starchy potatoes are drier and lighter, while waxy varieties are denser and more solid when cooked. Russet potatoes are the quintessential starchy potato, while Yukon Golds fall more in the middle of the range. Both work great in a wide variety of preparations, like mashing and frying, but they will behave a bit differently in recipes. Your choice will mostly come down to personal preference for the stronger structure and taste of Yukons, or the flavor-absorbing blank slate of russets — and you can't go wrong with either most of the time.