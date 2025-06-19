What To Know About Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's Strict Quality Standards Before You Dine There

According to the steakhouse chain, it sticks with certified beef suppliers that "fully comply with the rigorous grading, ratings, testing and quality controls of the USDA." This ensures that guests receive the best meat possible at the restaurant's more than 150 locations (which are scattered across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and other parts of the globe). But the quality standards don't end once the steaks get delivered. Among the other things you should know about dining at a Ruth's Chris Steak House location, of which there are the ways in which the staff prepares and serves its steak.

One of the reasons the steaks at Ruth's Chris taste so good is that they're minimally seasoned with salt and pepper, and are just topped off with butter before serving. This simple approach speaks to the quality of the cuts themselves and allows for the natural savory flavors of the meat to shine through. Additionally, the eatery employs a patented cooking method developed by its founder, Ruth Fertel, that involves putting the meat in a 1,800-degree-Fahrenheit broiler rather than grilling it. This gives each steak a crisp crust and an intense sear that amps up its flavor.

To take the dining experience one step further, the restaurant then serves each of its steaks on sizzling plates heated to 500 degrees. Not only does this ensure that the meat stays hot throughout your meal, but it also prevents the steak from drying out as it rests. That helps make it taste moist, juicy, and fresh out of the broiler.