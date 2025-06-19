What To Know About Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's Strict Quality Standards Before You Dine There
Among the many steakhouse chains in the United States, one of the best is Ruth's Chris Steak House — not just in our opinion, but according to Tasting Table's readers as well. (In fact, if they had to choose between Morton's and Ruth's Chris for a special occasion or anniversary dinner, they'd choose the latter.) And while there are a number of factors that can make or break one's steakhouse experience, much of it comes down to the quality of the meats. Given this chophouse chain's rigorous quality standards, it's no wonder that Ruth's Chris has earned so many fans.
Per the restaurant's FAQ section, Ruth's Chris touts the "highest quality USDA Prime beef supplied ... by nationally recognized premium beef suppliers." Furthermore, all of its steaks are Prime or high cuts of Choice, corn-fed Midwestern beef. The company explains that the cows initially feed on grass before subsisting on corn to achieve the desired flavor and quality. Indeed, when it comes to beef cut grades, Prime is considered the crème de la crème. Its ample marbling that helps the cut maintain moisture as it cooks, resulting in a beautifully juicy bite. Choice cuts come next, marked by their slight reduction in marbling. Still, a high cut of Choice can give you a good meal. Since it's actually illegal for establishments to misrepresent beef grades, you can probably expect that the cuts on Ruth's Chris menu are as good as it claims.
Other ways Ruth's Chris ensures quality bites
According to the steakhouse chain, it sticks with certified beef suppliers that "fully comply with the rigorous grading, ratings, testing and quality controls of the USDA." This ensures that guests receive the best meat possible at the restaurant's more than 150 locations (which are scattered across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and other parts of the globe). But the quality standards don't end once the steaks get delivered. Among the other things you should know about dining at a Ruth's Chris Steak House location, of which there are the ways in which the staff prepares and serves its steak.
One of the reasons the steaks at Ruth's Chris taste so good is that they're minimally seasoned with salt and pepper, and are just topped off with butter before serving. This simple approach speaks to the quality of the cuts themselves and allows for the natural savory flavors of the meat to shine through. Additionally, the eatery employs a patented cooking method developed by its founder, Ruth Fertel, that involves putting the meat in a 1,800-degree-Fahrenheit broiler rather than grilling it. This gives each steak a crisp crust and an intense sear that amps up its flavor.
To take the dining experience one step further, the restaurant then serves each of its steaks on sizzling plates heated to 500 degrees. Not only does this ensure that the meat stays hot throughout your meal, but it also prevents the steak from drying out as it rests. That helps make it taste moist, juicy, and fresh out of the broiler.