The No. 1 Factor That Ruins The Dining Experience At A Steakhouse

For many people, a night out at a fancy steakhouse is a special occasion reserved for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebratory moments. So let's just say that diners expect the experience — and the food — to live up to the splurge. Unfortunately, not every dining destination does it right. There are quite a few red flags to watch out for when eating at a steakhouse, from suspiciously empty seats to servers with limited knowledge about the cuts of steak the restaurant serves. Sparse red wine lists and showboating seasoning presentations also aren't a good look for an upscale steak service, and may be a sign that the quality of the food won't match the price. But if there's one factor that ruins the overall experience of eating at a steakhouse, it's receiving a steak that isn't cooked to a diner's preferred doneness.

As Chef Barry Miles, Senior Strategic Account Chef at Cargill, tells Tasting Table, "Steak is a 'special' meal, and guests expect restaurants to get it right — and will pay for consistency. Eighty-nine percent of consumers claim having their steak cooked to their preferred temp is a key contributor to the overall satisfaction of their steak dinner AND it is the number one driver of ruining a steak dinner." Indeed, paying top dollar for a steak you asked for medium-rare and received well-done is definitely not the ideal customer experience, and would certainly discourage someone from going back.