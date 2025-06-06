Why Your Ruth's Chris Steak Is Served On A 500-Degree Plate
That loud sizzle when your steak hits the table at Ruth's Chris isn't just for show — it's part of the experience. Each steak is seared in an 1800-degree broiler to create a crisp crust, then served on a plate heated to 500 degrees, which keeps the meat hot from first bite to last, even if you're lingering over dinner. The residual heat helps lock in the juices and can gently finish cooking the steak, especially if you ordered it rare or medium-rare.
Just before it leaves the kitchen, the steak gets a generous pour of butter. The moment it hits the scorching plate, it bubbles, releasing a rich, nutty aroma that fills the air around your table. The butter sears into the crust, adding flavor and a bit of showmanship all at once — one more reason why Ruth's Chris steaks taste so good. It's a way to make sure the steak arrives hot, tastes freshly seared throughout, and stays that way while you eat.
Resting steak the Ruth's Chris way
Most steakhouses let your steak rest in the kitchen for a few minutes before bringing it out so that the juices can settle. At Ruth's Chris, the sizzling plate changes that routine. The steak comes out right away, still bubbling in butter and technically still cooking as it hits your table. That's by design. The heated plate acts almost like a built-in resting zone — hot enough to keep things going, but not so hot that it dries the meat out.
That heat gives the juices time to settle back into the steak as you eat, so every bite stays juicy and flavorful, the kind of result that comes from knowing how to treat your steak right. It's a different way of resting the meat — one that plays to the restaurant's flair for tableside drama without skipping the science. You get the flavor of a steak straight from the broiler and the juicy payoff that usually comes from letting it sit. No waiting, no compromise, just a really smart workaround that also happens to look and smell amazing. If you'd rather skip the sizzle, you can always ask for a room-temperature plate instead.