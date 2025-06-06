Why Your Ruth's Chris Steak Is Served On A 500-Degree Plate

Most steakhouses let your steak rest in the kitchen for a few minutes before bringing it out so that the juices can settle. At Ruth's Chris, the sizzling plate changes that routine. The steak comes out right away, still bubbling in butter and technically still cooking as it hits your table. That's by design. The heated plate acts almost like a built-in resting zone — hot enough to keep things going, but not so hot that it dries the meat out.

That heat gives the juices time to settle back into the steak as you eat, so every bite stays juicy and flavorful, the kind of result that comes from knowing how to treat your steak right. It's a different way of resting the meat — one that plays to the restaurant's flair for tableside drama without skipping the science. You get the flavor of a steak straight from the broiler and the juicy payoff that usually comes from letting it sit. No waiting, no compromise, just a really smart workaround that also happens to look and smell amazing. If you'd rather skip the sizzle, you can always ask for a room-temperature plate instead.