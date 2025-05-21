How To Make Steak Taste Like It Costs $50, According To A Ruth's Chris Executive Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beef is the most expensive it's been in years, so a filet mignon or a ribeye may not be your go-to when you're craving a steak. But there are more affordable cuts of steak that can taste like a pricey restaurant steak if you know how to cook them. The chefs at Ruth's Chris Steak House are true artists of steak cookery, and we asked Chef Abdiel Aleman, Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef of Ruth's Chris Steak House, to share the secrets to making an inexpensive steak taste like $50. "At Ruth's Chris, we start by selecting only the freshest, highest-quality steaks," Aleman told us. "Look for a vibrant cherry-red color and plenty of marbling, which means more flavor once it's cooked." Well-marbled meat is the key to the tastiest beef, and when you're shopping for steaks, make sure the marbling is white with no trace of yellow and avoid steaks with great gobs of fat.

"For the perfect balance of sear and tenderness, I recommend a thickness between 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 inches," Aleman added. In addition, if you're buying steak from a supermarket rather than a local butcher, check its packaging for any liquid, since this could be a sign that it's been frozen and thawed. When you unwrap the steak, pat it dry, and as Aleman suggested, "Take a moment to shape the steak for a clean, elegant presentation." Although you may be tempted to season the steak with Kosher or sea salt, he advised against seasoning too soon as it can draw moisture out of the meat, making it less juicy.