How To Make Steak Taste Like It Costs $50, According To A Ruth's Chris Executive Chef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Beef is the most expensive it's been in years, so a filet mignon or a ribeye may not be your go-to when you're craving a steak. But there are more affordable cuts of steak that can taste like a pricey restaurant steak if you know how to cook them. The chefs at Ruth's Chris Steak House are true artists of steak cookery, and we asked Chef Abdiel Aleman, Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef of Ruth's Chris Steak House, to share the secrets to making an inexpensive steak taste like $50. "At Ruth's Chris, we start by selecting only the freshest, highest-quality steaks," Aleman told us. "Look for a vibrant cherry-red color and plenty of marbling, which means more flavor once it's cooked." Well-marbled meat is the key to the tastiest beef, and when you're shopping for steaks, make sure the marbling is white with no trace of yellow and avoid steaks with great gobs of fat.
"For the perfect balance of sear and tenderness, I recommend a thickness between 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 inches," Aleman added. In addition, if you're buying steak from a supermarket rather than a local butcher, check its packaging for any liquid, since this could be a sign that it's been frozen and thawed. When you unwrap the steak, pat it dry, and as Aleman suggested, "Take a moment to shape the steak for a clean, elegant presentation." Although you may be tempted to season the steak with Kosher or sea salt, he advised against seasoning too soon as it can draw moisture out of the meat, making it less juicy.
The most common steak-cooking mistakes
Another common mistake is not getting your grill hot enough before putting the steaks on. "Your grill should be at its hottest to get a proper sear and rich caramelization," Aleman said. "That's where the flavor really develops." The Maillard reaction occurs between 300 degrees and 500 degrees Fahrenheit; at a temperature higher than that, the steak will burn, so the recommended temperature for the perfect sear is between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Although the USDA recommends that beef be cooked to medium (145 degrees Fahrenheit), you may prefer a lesser doneness, which you can only accurately determine with a meat thermometer. The steak will continue to cook when it's taken off the grill, so aim for five degrees under the desired internal temperature.
Aleman also warned against skipping the resting period for the steak before cutting into it. "Always let it rest for three to five minutes before serving or slicing ... Without that rest, the juices will run out when sliced, leaving the steak dry." Finally, Aleman advised cutting all steaks against the grain, which ensures absolute tenderness and elevates the overall home-dining experience to the quality you'd enjoy at any Ruth's Chris steakhouse.