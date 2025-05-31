10 Things You Need To Know Before Dining At Ruth's Chris Steak House

When you're craving a steak, you can always make it at home — but depending on your steak-cooking skills, that's not always as fun as going out to a nice steakhouse. Most of the time, we prefer going to a local steakhouse, as you're likely to get better quality and a more original menu. But there are times when a chain steakhouse will do the trick. One of our absolute favorite steakhouse chains just happens to be Ruth's Chris Steak House. The steaks are simple but delicious, and the side dishes tend to be tastier than average.

But even if you've been to Ruth's Chris multiple times in the past, there's probably still a lot you don't know about the chain. After all, it has a rather surprising history — and continues to employ some unexpected practices even today. From the mind-boggling name of the restaurant to its signature buttery steak toppers, it's a restaurant with a lot of lore. So, next time you decide to dine at your local Ruth's Chris Steak House, here's what you need to know.