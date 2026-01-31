Texas Roadhouse Is Great For Steak, But This Menu Section Is A Different Story
Texas Roadhouse is the perfect choice if you're in the mood for big-time beef with a side of sensory overload. Home to hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and a "secret menu" steak seasoning you can put on literally everything, it's a restaurant that's definitely well-known for one specific food group. Though there are other menu options besides steaks, where Texas Roadhouse pales in comparison to many other steakhouses is its lack of seafood.
With so many rival steakhouse chains to speak of, many outshine Texas Roadhouse by virtue of offering a more diverse and thoughtfully crafted menu. It's clear that most diners don't pull up to Texas Roadhouse with the specific intention of ordering a fish dish, but there's something to be said for having more robust options to accommodate those who do like a good surf and turf meal. The "Dockside Favorites" section of the Texas Roadhouse menu is essentially composed of only three seafood choices, which are limited to fried catfish, grilled shrimp, and grilled salmon.
Yes, Texas Roadhouse is predominantly a steak restaurant; however, the lack of seafood dishes is nonetheless disappointing. For one, if not everyone in your party is a red meat-eater, this puts a significant damper on their dining experience. Further, the only real surf and turf you can get is steak with shrimp. Though the grilled shrimp skewer is an unexpected seafood dish that's worth ordering at the Texas Roadhouse, the biggest problem is that it's just about the only one.
Desperately seeking better steakhouse seafood
If you want more briny options amid the noise and the steaks, skip Texas Roadhouse in favor of other popular steakhouse chains. Albeit still specializing in steaks, many of these restaurants offer at least a slightly more varied seafood menu. For example, Sizzler easily outperforms Texas Roadhouse's seafood menu by providing diners their choice between fish and chips, grilled shrimp skewers, grilled salmon, a cilantro lime barramundi dish, or a pair of mouthwatering wild-caught lobster tails.
Outback Steakhouse's seafood menu has a number of pescatarian-friendly plates. This includes a seared peppered ahi, steamed lobster tails, grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, and a dish called "Toowomba Salmon," which combines grilled salmon with a topping of sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a creamy Creole sauce. There are also other options if you're looking for a slightly elevated steakhouse dining experience that also provides a solid choice of seafood.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse offers a selection of entrees, including crab cakes, Chilean sea bass, and a salmon and shrimp dish, as well as a delightful signature side of lobster mac and cheese. Morton's The Steakhouse has a number of seafood items in its chilled and hot appetizers, along with a show-stopping ocean platter offered in "grand" or "epic" sizes. This is in addition to its filet mignon and lobster, salmon, sea bass, lobster ravioli, and king crab legs. When contemplating a night out at Texas Roadhouse, consider all the other options first that will best suit your preferences.