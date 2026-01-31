Texas Roadhouse Is Great For Steak, But This Menu Section Is A Different Story

Texas Roadhouse is the perfect choice if you're in the mood for big-time beef with a side of sensory overload. Home to hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and a "secret menu" steak seasoning you can put on literally everything, it's a restaurant that's definitely well-known for one specific food group. Though there are other menu options besides steaks, where Texas Roadhouse pales in comparison to many other steakhouses is its lack of seafood.

With so many rival steakhouse chains to speak of, many outshine Texas Roadhouse by virtue of offering a more diverse and thoughtfully crafted menu. It's clear that most diners don't pull up to Texas Roadhouse with the specific intention of ordering a fish dish, but there's something to be said for having more robust options to accommodate those who do like a good surf and turf meal. The "Dockside Favorites" section of the Texas Roadhouse menu is essentially composed of only three seafood choices, which are limited to fried catfish, grilled shrimp, and grilled salmon.

Yes, Texas Roadhouse is predominantly a steak restaurant; however, the lack of seafood dishes is nonetheless disappointing. For one, if not everyone in your party is a red meat-eater, this puts a significant damper on their dining experience. Further, the only real surf and turf you can get is steak with shrimp. Though the grilled shrimp skewer is an unexpected seafood dish that's worth ordering at the Texas Roadhouse, the biggest problem is that it's just about the only one.