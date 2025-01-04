The Secret Menu Texas Roadhouse Side You Should Order On Every Visit

When you want a solid steak dinner at a reasonable price, Texas Roadhouse boasts a bevy of hand-cut steaks alongside a variety of side dishes and desserts that diners can choose from for a well-rounded meal. In addition to offering hand-cut steaks, Texas Roadhouse makes several of its salad ingredients from scratch, which shows the importance placed on fresh ingredients for a fulfilling foodie experience. With "secret menu" items scattered across different chain restaurants, you'll be happy to know that Texas Roadhouse has its own special offerings as well. If you're a fan of the seasoning blend that makes Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good, request a free side of the sirloin seasoning into which you can dip your fresh baked bread rolls.

If you like a good mix of sweet and savory flavors, try spreading some of the Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter on your rolls before dipping it into the side sirloin seasoning for a true taste explosion. Knowing that the two main components of Texas Roadhouse's spice blend are sugar and salt, this will make a complementary pairing with the robust butter. You should also keep this tip in mind if you decide to change up the "butterbrush" on your entree in favor of sampling other Texas Roadhouse butter options. Salty and sweet simply doesn't go out of style and this simple request will make your next meal at Texas Roadhouse that much more enjoyable.