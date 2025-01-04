The Secret Menu Texas Roadhouse Side You Should Order On Every Visit
When you want a solid steak dinner at a reasonable price, Texas Roadhouse boasts a bevy of hand-cut steaks alongside a variety of side dishes and desserts that diners can choose from for a well-rounded meal. In addition to offering hand-cut steaks, Texas Roadhouse makes several of its salad ingredients from scratch, which shows the importance placed on fresh ingredients for a fulfilling foodie experience. With "secret menu" items scattered across different chain restaurants, you'll be happy to know that Texas Roadhouse has its own special offerings as well. If you're a fan of the seasoning blend that makes Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good, request a free side of the sirloin seasoning into which you can dip your fresh baked bread rolls.
If you like a good mix of sweet and savory flavors, try spreading some of the Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter on your rolls before dipping it into the side sirloin seasoning for a true taste explosion. Knowing that the two main components of Texas Roadhouse's spice blend are sugar and salt, this will make a complementary pairing with the robust butter. You should also keep this tip in mind if you decide to change up the "butterbrush" on your entree in favor of sampling other Texas Roadhouse butter options. Salty and sweet simply doesn't go out of style and this simple request will make your next meal at Texas Roadhouse that much more enjoyable.
A simple and effective steak seasoning
The beauty of the Texas Roadhouse sirloin seasoning is truly in its simplicity. Copycat recipes indicate that the composition of spices includes salt, brown sugar, black pepper, paprika, chili, powder, garlic powder, garlic salt, onion powder, and turmeric with the first two ingredients listed being the most prominent. Replicating a first-class steak seasoning recipe at home is fairly easy, but if you're out and about and want to amp up your Texas Roadhouse meal, requesting a side of the restaurant's in-house seasoning blend is the way to go. Knowing how popular Texas Roadhouse's freshly baked rolls are, this is definitely a mealtime must-have.
There are a lot of hacks and secret menu items out there, especially when it comes to chain restaurants. It's always advisable to make your request in a polite manner and to be understanding that sometimes different restaurant locations might have different policies when it comes to honoring customer requests. That said, a small side of sirloin seasoning should be fairly easy to obtain and will certainly serve to elevate your dining experience.