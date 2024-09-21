The Unexpected Salad Ingredients Texas Roadhouse Makes From Scratch

Among the many steakhouse chain restaurants in the US, Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular for its delicious food including hand-cut steaks, signature salads, seafood, sandwiches, and so much more. The chain, which was founded in 1993, boasts "authentic food made by hand" and a menu filled with rural roadhouse-inspired fare. Knowing the expectation of chain restaurants to maintain consistency between locations, you might be wondering what menu items are actually, authentically handmade. If there's one thing you should know about Texas Roadhouse, it's that several of its salad ingredients are, in fact, scratch-made including the bacon bits, croutons, and salad dressings.

According to the Texas Roadhouse fact sheet, those three salad ingredients are among a variety of foods the restaurant prides itself on making from scratch. Having freshly made ingredients elevates Texas Roadhouse's salad offerings, as well as any other dishes that incorporate the toppings. The bacon bits are particularly noteworthy as they are used on several other popular Texas Roadhouse menu items including the loaded baked potato and tater skins. It truly makes all the difference that this popular chain puts thought and care into these ingredients.