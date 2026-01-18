9 Ways Rival Steakhouse Chains Outshine Texas Roadhouse
If you really want to get an incredible steak (and you don't want to have to make it yourself), then your best bet is probably to go to one of the best local steakhouses in the U.S. But when you're looking for an option that may be a bit more accessible or affordable, a steakhouse chain will often do the trick. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most well-known steakhouse chains in the country, and it offers a wide range of steak and other dishes for customers to choose from. But if we're being honest, there are a lot of ways in which Texas Roadhouse falls short in comparison to other popular steakhouse chains.
We've taken a closer look at what these other chains have to offer versus what Texas Roadhouse provides its customers to deliver the 411 you need to make a good decision about where to eat the next time you're craving a steak. These are the ways in which rival steakhouse chains outshine Texas Roadhouse.
They have better steaks
When you go to a steakhouse, you probably want — before anything else — for the steak to actually taste good. You want it to be cooked to your specifications, to have a lot of flavor, and to maintain an ideal texture. While Texas Roadhouse serves decent steaks, many agree that there are other steakhouses that have better steaks. One review, which compared porterhouse steaks from Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Outback Steakhouse, ranked Texas Roadhouse in the middle spot, with the porterhouse from Outback taking first place.
When comparing the cheapest cut of steak at several different restaurant chains, Tasting Table found that Texas Roadhouse only came in fourth place. In that case, Ruth's Chris took the top spot. And one online reviewer highlighted a whopping eight different steakhouses they preferred over Texas Roadhouse, often citing steak quality. Although you may still be able to get a decent steak at Texas Roadhouse, there are definitely better options out there.
They offer a higher-end dining experience
There are times when you want to eat out at a restaurant that feels low-key and casual, even if you're craving a steak. After all, not every steak dinner needs to be a white tablecloth affair. But a lot of the time, when you're going out for steak, you are going to want a higher-end experience, especially if you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other special event. If that's what you're looking for out of your steakhouse experience, then Texas Roadhouse is generally not the best place to go. This chain has a casual, relaxed atmosphere — it's the kind of spot where you can go in old jeans and a hoodie and fit right in.
For those who are looking for a higher-end dining experience, there are many steakhouse chains that are better suited for your meal. We suggest seeking out chains like The Capital Grille and Ruth's Chris for an environment that feels a bit more special than the vibe you'll find at Texas Roadhouse.
Rival steakhouse chains offer better cocktails
Sure, the top priority of any steakhouse should be the steak itself, but that doesn't mean a steak is the only thing you're going to order. Side dishes and drinks also play an important role, as they can ultimately make or break your meal, even if you get a delicious steak regardless. Unfortunately, on the cocktail front, Texas Roadhouse isn't exactly the best place to visit. The chain does offer a variety of different cocktails, but most of them are pretty basic — the kind of drinks you could order at any dive bar. For example, you'll see options like a Tito's and soda and a Long Island iced tea on the menu.
On the other hand, there are some steakhouse chains that boast a pretty solid cocktail menu. The Capital Grille, for instance, offers some elevated classic cocktails with high-quality ingredients, including the Noble Paloma and Blackberry Bourbon Sidecar. Even Outback Steakhouse, another casual chain, has a more exciting cocktail list, with favorites like the Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned.
Other steakhouses have more dessert options
There are times when you go out to eat when you really only want an entree. However, other times, you may want to indulge in a sweet treat after you finish the main course. There are a few to choose from at Texas Roadhouse, but the dessert menu is far from extensive. You can select from three different options: apple pie, strawberry cheesecake, and an ice cream-topped brownie.
Other steakhouse chains have more extensive dessert menus to better cater to a wider variety of sweet tooths. For example, Logan's Roadhouse has four different desserts, all of which are a bit less basic than what you'll find at Texas Roadhouse. The blueberry and apple cobbler and key lime cheesecake are both solid options. And higher-end spots like Fogo de Chao boast a long list of desserts — some of our favorites from the Brazilian chain include a tres leches cake and papaya cream. If you're seeking out a steakhouse with a solid dessert game, Texas Roadhouse probably shouldn't be your first choice.
Many steakhouse chains have more seafood options
Sometimes, you go to a steakhouse not because you're actually craving a steak yourself but because someone in your party is. At these times, it's nice to be able to choose from other non-steak options on the menu. And even if you do want a steak, you might want to order something else on the side. Seafood, especially, is a popular choice if you're into surf and turf. That's why we really appreciate it when a steakhouse has a solid seafood menu. Unfortunately, Texas Roadhouse isn't a super strong contender on the seafood front. It only offers three seafood dishes: Grilled salmon, grilled shrimp, and fried catfish.
Outback Steakhouse, another more casual steakhouse chain, offers up five different seafood dishes, including seared pepper ahi and steamed lobster tails. Similarly, Ruth's Chris offers a wide variety of seafood options on the appetizer, entree, and sides portion of the menu — the lobster mac and cheese and shrimp cocktail are just two tasty examples.
Some steakhouses have better signature seasonings
The quality of meat a steakhouse uses is probably the most important factor in determining how your finished steak ultimately tastes. But if you've ever made a steak at home before, then you know that seasoning is an incredibly important aspect of a steak's flavor, too. It just so happens that other steakhouse chains offer better signature seasonings. The two most important ingredients in Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning are salt and sugar. While they result in a seasoning that's not bad, it's ultimately not as good as seasonings from the chain's competitors.
For example, LongHorn Steakhouse boasts three seasonings: char seasoning, grill seasoning, and prairie dust seasoning. We find that they're more complex and less sweet than Texas Roadhouse's. And the simplicity of the salt and pepper seasonings at Ruth's Chris allow the flavor of the meat to shine more prominently. If you're looking for the perfectly seasoned steak, there are better chains to visit than Texas Roadhouse.
You'll join a better rewards program at other steakhouses
If you go to any restaurant frequently, it only makes sense to join their rewards program. You'll generally get some pretty solid perks from joining these programs, which might make dining out more affordable. But Texas Roadhouse isn't exactly known for having the most generous rewards program. It's called the VIP Club, and joining will get you access to special offers and updates in your inbox. However, there are other chains that offer more competitive deals.
Just signing up for Outback Steakhouse's rewards program, on the other hand, gets you a free Bloomin' Onion before you do anything else. Then, you'll get to rack up points every time you order something from the restaurant, which you can redeem later for reduced prices on the menu items you love most. Plus, you can use those points at several restaurants — not just Outback. And at Logan's Roadhouse, you'll get $5 off your first meal and a free birthday dessert by signing up. Sounds like a better deal to us.
Other steakhouse chains are open for longer in the day
A lot of people regard steak as a dish that you'd primarily eat for dinner. It makes sense, then, that Texas Roadhouse is mainly open in the late afternoons and evenings. The chain's locations open at 3 p.m. most days and close at 10 p.m., although on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, it opens earlier at noon. Most of the time, though, you're looking at a relatively short window in which you can snag a steak from the chain.
Other steakhouses, though, have longer opening hours, allowing you more flexibility in when you can order a steak. Most LongHorn Steakhouse locations, for example, open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., staying open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This allows you to snag a steak for both lunch and dinner (and stay a bit later on the weekends if you're having a good time. Similarly, many Outback locations open at 11 a.m. for lunch as well, and some even stay open until midnight.
You can find better family meals at other steakhouse chains
Sometimes, you're trying to feed a crew at home without spending a fortune. It's these times when ordering from the family menu might be your best bet. Not everyone in your group will be able to customize what they want, but you'll get a meal that's large enough to share with everyone in your crew. But Texas Roadhouse isn't offering the best family meals in the game. There are only four options, and only one of them actually comes with whole steaks. They all feed three to four people, which may not be enough if you're trying to feed a larger group.
At Outback Steakhouse, though, you have many more options, and you can mix and match with steak, shrimp, and chicken to create a family meal that works best for you. Plus, you can choose different sizes to ensure you have enough food to feed everyone. Even Logan's Roadhouse offers better options, with ribs, seafood, and even pasta presenting solid options.