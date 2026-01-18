9 Ways Rival Steakhouse Chains Outshine Texas Roadhouse

If you really want to get an incredible steak (and you don't want to have to make it yourself), then your best bet is probably to go to one of the best local steakhouses in the U.S. But when you're looking for an option that may be a bit more accessible or affordable, a steakhouse chain will often do the trick. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most well-known steakhouse chains in the country, and it offers a wide range of steak and other dishes for customers to choose from. But if we're being honest, there are a lot of ways in which Texas Roadhouse falls short in comparison to other popular steakhouse chains.

We've taken a closer look at what these other chains have to offer versus what Texas Roadhouse provides its customers to deliver the 411 you need to make a good decision about where to eat the next time you're craving a steak. These are the ways in which rival steakhouse chains outshine Texas Roadhouse.