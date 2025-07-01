The 2 Ingredients That Make Texas Roadhouse Steaks So Iconic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse is beating the competition as the fastest-growing steakhouse, and it's easy to see why — its steaks are famously supreme. Sure, there's the fun country atmosphere, the affordable prices, and the free butter rolls, but the core of the restaurant's offering is a wide lineup of steaks, which accounts for 44% of the menu (and yes, we tested and ranked every single one of them). The meat is fresh and hand-cut, both important selling points in and of themselves. But what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so unique flavor-wise? The answer is a lot simpler than you might expect: sugar and salt.

Texas Roadhouse works with its own seasoning mix that comes ready-made to the restaurant, so it's safe to assume that the exact recipe is a company secret. That said, the chain did release its own Sirloin Seasoning, and the two star ingredients are sugar and salt. You're probably not surprised by the salt; every good steak should be salted, as the spice enhances the flavor of the meat while giving it some depth. Salt is also a key element for achieving the balance between a juicy interior and crisp exterior, pulling the moisture from the surface of the steak. You may, however, be surprised by the sugar in the mix, especially when we tell you that it's the first ingredient listed on the label and therefore the most dominant one. So, why is sugar the secret to a prime steak?