The 2 Ingredients That Make Texas Roadhouse Steaks So Iconic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Texas Roadhouse is beating the competition as the fastest-growing steakhouse, and it's easy to see why — its steaks are famously supreme. Sure, there's the fun country atmosphere, the affordable prices, and the free butter rolls, but the core of the restaurant's offering is a wide lineup of steaks, which accounts for 44% of the menu (and yes, we tested and ranked every single one of them). The meat is fresh and hand-cut, both important selling points in and of themselves. But what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so unique flavor-wise? The answer is a lot simpler than you might expect: sugar and salt.
Texas Roadhouse works with its own seasoning mix that comes ready-made to the restaurant, so it's safe to assume that the exact recipe is a company secret. That said, the chain did release its own Sirloin Seasoning, and the two star ingredients are sugar and salt. You're probably not surprised by the salt; every good steak should be salted, as the spice enhances the flavor of the meat while giving it some depth. Salt is also a key element for achieving the balance between a juicy interior and crisp exterior, pulling the moisture from the surface of the steak. You may, however, be surprised by the sugar in the mix, especially when we tell you that it's the first ingredient listed on the label and therefore the most dominant one. So, why is sugar the secret to a prime steak?
The main role of sugar is ensuring the perfect sear
Texas Roadhouse has an interesting method of prepping its steaks, as it doesn't use any marinades or brines (wet or dry). The steaks are cooled until you place an order — then, they get fully rubbed with the seasoning mix and immediately placed on a scorching hot flat top where they get seared in butter for two minutes, one minute per side. The sugar in the seasoning caramelizes once it is in contact with the heat, creating the perfect crust, which locks in the blend of flavors; alongside the sugar and salt, the spice mix features garlic, onion, paprika, turmeric, soybean oil, and other undisclosed spices. After the searing is complete, the steak gets moved to a grill, where it's cooked to the customer's desired doneness.
Now you know it's sugar that you have to thank for the delicious crust on your Texas Roadhouse steak, but you can also thank it for the tender texture. Texas Roadhouse steaks are famously soft and juicy, a texture aided by the generous amount of sugar in the seasoning and the salt breaking down the tough protein. Though seemingly two opposites, when sugar and salt work together, they create the ideal conditions for a luscious, melt-in-your-mouth Texas Roadhouse steak that's worth every penny.