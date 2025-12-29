The Cheapest Steaks At 9 Popular Steakhouse Chains, Ranked By Reviews
Does a delicious steak always have to be drop-dead expensive? The short answer is no. You can find deep flavor, slice-like butter tenderness, and even beautiful marbling without breaking the bank. The long answer is that there's a lot more that goes into crafting a truly great steak–no matter the price point.
You have to consider the source, beef grade, specific cut, seasonings, and diverse cooking methods, from grilling and reverse searing to techniques like sous vide. Every steakhouse chain you visit will wax poetic about its own unique process and proprietary blends that turn even its most modest steaks into plated masterpieces. Some of these cuts truly prove that a toothsome steak doesn't have to be the priciest one on the menu. But others will make you wish you had stretched your wallet just a bit further. How do we know this? By listening to customers, of course.
We rounded up a list of the most affordable steak cuts at 9 highly popular steakhouse chains, based on menus and prices as of December 2025. From there, we dug into diner reviews and ranked each steak based on how well-received it truly is. Patrons aren't shy about laying into cuts that lack quality and flavor, but are also quick to praise those that hit the mark in terms of tenderness and taste. Here's how each steak fared. This will really give you something to chew on.
9. Logan's Roadhouse 6-ounce Center Cut Sirloin - $17.81
Sports bar meets rustic tavern meets economical steakhouse inside every Logan's Roadhouse location. It doesn't quite mimic Texas Roadhouse's energetic Lone Star State fiesta. But it leans into that same American Western theme — just in an understated, less flashy kind of way.
The chain is famous for its mesquite wood grilling technique, which it uses on all its steaks from ribeyes and filets to strips and porterhouses. Prices remain fairly reasonable across the board. But this isn't the place to order the cheapest cut just to save a buck. The chain's low-priced 6-ounce center-cut USDA sirloin fails to impress. Even though center-cut sirloins are often touted for their versatility and consistency, customers have found the steak to be lacking. One called out its toughness, noting that it wasn't cooked properly. Another diner recounted their own unpleasant experience with the 6-ounce sirloin. They wrote on Grubhub that it was the worst piece of meat they had ever eaten, likening it to "mush." One customer even said that despite arriving at the right temperature, the sirloin tasted like cow rather than steak — interpret that how you will.
The bottom line is, don't get tempted simply by the $17.81 price tag. Stretch your wallet a little further to something like the 11-ounce The Logan sirloin that outshines every entrée, which fares much better. Or try the signature ribeye laced with more marbling and tenderness.
8. Outback Steakhouse 6-ounce Center Cut Sirloin - $17.99
There's nothing quite like an Aussie-style meal starting with a Bloomin' Onion and grilled shrimp on the barbie Aussie-tizer combo that leads into a signature steak crescendo and finishes off with the sweet melody of a decadent Chocolate Thunder from Down Under dessert. It's a true Outback taste adventure. However, you may not be able to get a ticket if you opt for the chain's most inexpensive cut: the 6-ounce center-cut sirloin.
The budget steak's reviews are admittedly mixed. There are diners out there who appreciate its juiciness and seasonings – the steakhouse uses a carefully curated blend, which copycat recipes suggest includes spices like paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, and perhaps even herbs like oregano and thyme. This sliver of praise is why it stands out against the same cut from Logan's. However, other reviews label the sirloin as mediocre at best. One YouTuber wasn't impressed by any part of his 6-ounce sirloin and ribs combo meal. In the comments, another disappointed customer noted that this is an ongoing trend with the steak. They wrote that after being regulars at the chain for some time, they felt that the quality, specifically of the sirloin, had taken a turn for the worse as of late.
The sirloin may save you a few dollars, yet cost you in the flavor department with its hit-or-miss reputation. Perhaps Outback could interest you in Victoria's Filet Mignon instead. She's one of its most prized cuts that is truly worthy of her salt and price tag.
7. STK Steakhouse Steakhouse Skirt - $59.00
Even the cheapest cut on the STK menu is overpriced, according to customers. The chain prides itself on its trendy half-modern steakhouse, half-chic lounge design. Waiters, sharply dressed in all black, grand floral arrangements, and elaborate structures hanging from the ceiling add to the swanky ambiance, yet quietly sing to customers, cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching, as they take their seats.
That's all well and good as long as the quality of the food matches its steeper price tag. But unfortunately, when it comes to the restaurant's Steakhouse Skirt steak, that's simply not the case. Even in the midst of a posh and upscale atmosphere, one New York reviewer found the $59 flat cut to be just okay. It offered a small portion at a high-end price, and they made sure to note that NYC is full of other locations that are offering more appealing steaks. Another diner who had the chance to try the steak, among other dishes, during a restaurant week special echoed the "just okay" sentiment and couldn't imagine themselves ever paying full price for the meal.
The skirt steak may be more appealing than the disappointing sirloin picks from Outback or Logan's Roadhouse. But an average cut at a far above average price certainly doesn't sit well with customers. The problem doesn't seem to end with the skirt steak either. Other picks at the steakhouse have been called a "steak ripoff," and it all seems to tie into this larger narrative of the chain being more focused on appearances than on whipping up truly good grub.
6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse Petite Filet Mignon - $59.00
Fleming's serves up another steak with a price too big for its britches. The 8-ounce Petit Filet Mignon is the lowest-cost choice at the prime steakhouse. But it still racks up a hefty $59 bill that some diners don't find to be worth it. One customer mentioned in r/steak on Reddit that the chain's filets are essentially the same ones you'll find at a joint like Texas Roadhouse or Outback, yet the cost is
"... criminal. For the price, it's absurdly BAD!" Plus, no sides are included in that Fleming's steak purchase. They're not a humble add-on, either, often ranging from $17 to $19 per side.
Despite affordability concerns, the petite filet does have its fans. Other patrons have had experiences where the steak was cooked perfectly in all its lean, thick-cut glory. One praised it for its insane tenderness and juiciness, and had just one minor complaint about an overly heavy hand with the pepper during seasoning. So not all is lost at the steakhouse. And the petite filet manages to rise above the STK skirt steak, which hardly garnered any compliments at all.
It's also important to remember that all Fleming's steaks come doused in butter and a sprinkling of fresh parsley, giving them all an unfair advantage, no matter what is hiding underneath the seared crust. Guests can also up the ante even more with a garlic butter mushroom medley or an entire trio of artisanal butters from black truffle to espresso to herbed horseradish.
5. LongHorn Steakhouse 6-ounce Renegade Sirloin - $16.49
This is one renegade that won't betray or leave you high and dry. Sure, the Longhorn Steakhouse Renegade Sirloin isn't the most exciting steak on the menu — especially at its most meager size of 6 ounces, which comes in at the low cost of $16.49. It's often outshone and outsizzled by legendary picks like the Outlaw Ribeye or Flo's Filet. However, don't think for one minute that just because it's reasonably priced, you'll be forced to settle for less. Patrons say the cut is actually pretty tasty.
One Tripadvisor review says that the 6-ounce sirloin is actually one of the best values you'll find on the chain's menu. It never fails to arrive at the table prepared to perfection and tender to the point where you could slice it with a butter knife. Others say you can't beat the LongHorn Renegade, and even at 8 a.m. at a steakhouse location tucked inside the Detroit airport, a customer admitted it was surprisingly good. Now, that's the true test of quality.
The fact that this is the most affordable steak, not only at the restaurant but also amongst most other steakhouses, makes it taste that much better. It comes sprinkled with fairy dust — the chain's proprietary seasoning blend — and is also served with a choice of salad and an additional side like French fries, broccoli, or a sweet potato. With a baguette of honey wheat bread to start the meal and maybe even a Wild West Shrimp appetizer for good measure, you'll never leave hungry, even with the smallest 6-ounce sirloin as your main.
4. Texas Roadhouse 6-ounce Hand-Cut Sirloin - $14.99
Texas Roadhouse knows good steak. Each one is fresh, never frozen, and hand-cut by in-house meat cutters or butchers at each location. But costs stay relatively low thanks to long-term contracts with beef suppliers and the decision to use USDA Choice beef rather than pricier grades like Prime – allowing skilled chefs to work their magic and still create flavorful steaks without driving up prices. It's a process that churns out crowd-pleasing selections, even when it comes to the cheapest roadhouse pick, the hand-cut sirloin.
One customer went so far as to post on Facebook that the chain's sirloin was the best they'd ever had, comparing its tenderness to that of a filet. Commenters quickly chimed in to agree that the steak certainly was delicious. One diner summed it up succinctly in the comments section, writing that it's the "best casual chain steakhouse by far." They followed up the statement by touting its consistency and applauding the chain's efficient business model.
Even employees know what they're serving up is good. One server noted that the sirloin cuts like butter, crediting both the quality of the beef and the skill of the grill cooks behind the scenes. It seems that the most affordable steak at Texas Roadhouse not only rivals but also surpasses those at more high-end chains like Fleming's or STK. And at a price of just $14.99, you know you're getting a great deal of bang for your buck.
3. Morton's The Steakhouse 8-ounce Filet Mignon - $59.00
As beloved as Texas Roadhouse is, a higher-priced filet mignon trumps a smaller sirloin every time. We don't make the rules, but Morton's filet mignon is no exception. Morton's The Steakhouse sits amongst the Fleming's and STKs of the world, in the pool of upmarket steakhouses. It dazzles with a Great Gatsby-like allure and promises of "the best steak anywhere" with features from all over the world. When it comes to the filet, many diners would agree with this confident slogan. As the smallest cut on the menu, and the most affordable, priced at $59.00, it's a workhorse of a choice and one that goes over well.
Customers say it's delicious and full of flavor. One who had visited the chain's Cleveland location was particularly pleased, calling the steak the highlight of the visit, thanks to its tenderness, perfect sear, and impeccably cooked insides. Others say they've never had a bad steak at Morton's, period.
There are those who think the grass is greener and the beef better elsewhere, however. Some patrons note that they've had better steak cuts at other establishments — specifically in markets like Chicago (which is oversaturated with elite steak destinations). Some also say that even the modestly priced filet is a touch too expensive despite its savoriness. There are a few other chains that impress even more with their low-cost offerings.
2. J. Alexander's Steak 'N' Fries - $35.00
Steak frites — we couldn't name a better food pairing. It brings a certain kind of flair to a standard meat-and-potatoes dish, elevating it to perfection, and J. Alexander's does it justice. Customers say the Steak 'N' Fries is unexpectedly juicy, tender, and aromatic – a certified 10 out of 10 on the flavor scale and a must-try dinner. And the butter doused on top? They say they could spread that on just about anything. The steak is made from aged certified Angus beef. It's sizable and done up French brasserie-style. The cascading melted butter smothered over the entire plate is actually a Maitre d' Butter (sometimes referred to as "hotel butter"). A French compound butter (see some best preparation tips), it's often flavored with lemon, parsley, and mustard for a fresh yet indulgent taste.
The only real complaint the dish dredges up is that the fries on the side are so good they nearly overshadow the steak – not a bad problem to have. Diners repeatedly sing the fries' praises. In a shoestring style (or skinny fries, as some call them), they are consistently crispy and addictive. The best part is that the two-part meal is served at the very reasonable price of $35. Only one other steakhouse beats this taste and value with its price-conscious cut.
1. Ruth's Chris Steak House 8-ounce Petite Filet - $55.00
There's no such thing as a bottom-of-the-barrel steak when you dine at Ruth's Chris. USDA prime beef fills each plate, and from the 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye to the 19-ounce bone-in New York strip (a great Ruth's Chris intro steak), everything comes out seasoned and sizzling. Patrons even say the modest 8-ounce petit filet mignon is exquisite.
After trying the filet for the first time, one customer wrote that they didn't think they could ever go back to other chain-restaurant steaks at places like Texas Roadhouse or Outback. They found themselves spoiled by the deep flavor and ultimate tenderness. The serving technique certainly bolsters the experience. Each Ruth's Chris steak is served on a plate heated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit that's drenched in butter, so not only can you see and taste the seared perfection, you can hear it, too.
The petite filet does come at a steeper price than many of the lowest-cost options at other chain steakhouses, about 3.5 times what you'll pay at a place like Texas Roadhouse, and sides aren't included. Yet many customers find Ruth's Chris to be worth the splurge. People say that, while it may not be a weekly or even monthly indulgence, it's the perfect special-occasion spot. They note that the quality of the beef never fails to impress, and it's backed by great sides and exceptional service. Sounds like you have the full go-ahead to treat yourself to that $55 butter-soaked petit filet.
Methodology
To pick out which steaks to research, I turned to a collection of the most prominent national steakhouse chains — both on the lower and higher ends of the cost spectrum. I found the lowest-cost cut on each steakhouse menu (as of December 2025) and then began digging through the online chatter. I looked at reviews on social media, comments on Reddit threads, and ratings on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp. I also took into account customers' notes on the taste and the quality of these cuts, first and foremost. Then I went deeper into cooking techniques, seasonings, presentation, and even the sides that each steak comes with (or lack thereof).
Reviews were sometimes mixed for certain steaks. While some people had a pleasant experience with the cut, others said it wasn't worth its lower price. Armed with this information, I could gauge generally how well each steak cut was received by diners. Finally, I ranked each cost-effective chain steakhouse cut from worst to best based on these ratings.