The Cheapest Steaks At 9 Popular Steakhouse Chains, Ranked By Reviews

Does a delicious steak always have to be drop-dead expensive? The short answer is no. You can find deep flavor, slice-like butter tenderness, and even beautiful marbling without breaking the bank. The long answer is that there's a lot more that goes into crafting a truly great steak–no matter the price point.

You have to consider the source, beef grade, specific cut, seasonings, and diverse cooking methods, from grilling and reverse searing to techniques like sous vide. Every steakhouse chain you visit will wax poetic about its own unique process and proprietary blends that turn even its most modest steaks into plated masterpieces. Some of these cuts truly prove that a toothsome steak doesn't have to be the priciest one on the menu. But others will make you wish you had stretched your wallet just a bit further. How do we know this? By listening to customers, of course.

We rounded up a list of the most affordable steak cuts at 9 highly popular steakhouse chains, based on menus and prices as of December 2025. From there, we dug into diner reviews and ranked each steak based on how well-received it truly is. Patrons aren't shy about laying into cuts that lack quality and flavor, but are also quick to praise those that hit the mark in terms of tenderness and taste. Here's how each steak fared. This will really give you something to chew on.