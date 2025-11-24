Why Logan's Roadhouse's Juicy Steaks Taste Smokier Than The Competition
If you have been in the Midwest, Southern states, or along the West Coast of the U.S., you may have dined at Logan's Roadhouse at some point since the 1990s, when the chain first opened. And if you've also dined at Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or any other popular steakhouse chain in the country, you may have noticed one thing about Logan's Roadhouse's juicy steaks, and that's they taste smokier than the competition. You're not imagining the flavor difference at all, since every single one of Logan's Roadhouse's steaks are grilled "over an open flame with real mesquite wood," according to the chain's website.
Like many other roadhouses and steakhouses, Logan's Roadhouse offers several popular cuts of steak, including prime rib, New York strip, ribeye, porterhouse, filet mignon, center-cut top sirloin, and sirloin — the chain's signature 11-ounce sirloin known as "The Logan" is the steak that outshines every other entrée on the menu. You can enjoy your steaks plain or with toppings such as blue cheese butter, garlic butter, sautéed mushrooms, or onions, but what really sets the Logan's Roadhouse steaks apart is that rich and smoky flavor they get from the mesquite grill treatment.
The distinct flavor difference you get from mesquite wood
An easy way to make meats, including steaks, taste better is to grill them over wood or charcoal — it's one of Wolfgang Puck's tips for cooking the best steak. And while there are numerous types of wood you can use for smoking and grilling, including hickory, alder, and cedar, mesquite just so happens to rank as the best wood to smoke bold and flavorful steak with, according to an expert.
When wood is burned, it's the lignin within it that produces smoke, and mesquite has a really high percentage of lignin — around 64% compared to 18% for hickory. It's for that reason that mesquite produces such an intense, smoky, and earthy flavor, and why it's best to add to flavor dark meats like steak. Mesquite also produces a fire that burns really hot and fast, perfect for creating that perfect sear on a steak, which also helps keep the steak juicy and tender on the inside. Pair that rich mesquite-infused steak with some yeast rolls and Roadhouse tea, and it's no wonder that Logan's Roadhouse is outshining Texas Roadhouse and other competitors when it comes to the key customer loyalty category.