Why Logan's Roadhouse's Juicy Steaks Taste Smokier Than The Competition

If you have been in the Midwest, Southern states, or along the West Coast of the U.S., you may have dined at Logan's Roadhouse at some point since the 1990s, when the chain first opened. And if you've also dined at Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, or any other popular steakhouse chain in the country, you may have noticed one thing about Logan's Roadhouse's juicy steaks, and that's they taste smokier than the competition. You're not imagining the flavor difference at all, since every single one of Logan's Roadhouse's steaks are grilled "over an open flame with real mesquite wood," according to the chain's website.

Like many other roadhouses and steakhouses, Logan's Roadhouse offers several popular cuts of steak, including prime rib, New York strip, ribeye, porterhouse, filet mignon, center-cut top sirloin, and sirloin — the chain's signature 11-ounce sirloin known as "The Logan" is the steak that outshines every other entrée on the menu. You can enjoy your steaks plain or with toppings such as blue cheese butter, garlic butter, sautéed mushrooms, or onions, but what really sets the Logan's Roadhouse steaks apart is that rich and smoky flavor they get from the mesquite grill treatment.