This Underdog Steakhouse Is Outshining Texas Roadhouse In Key Categories

Texas Roadhouse might be your go-to spot for a more affordable steak or burger, but it's not the only chain steakhouse on the block. There's Ruth's Chris, Longhorn, and even Outback, although none of these big names took home first place in Market Force Information's (MFI) 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study. Logan's Roadhouse earned top marks on the Customer Loyalty Index, making a significant jump from its spot in ninth place last year.

According to a press release from PR Newswire, Logan's skyrocketed in customer experience rating thanks to "a composite of satisfaction, likelihood to return, recommend, and experience factors like friendliness, atmosphere, and value." The steakhouse achieved a remarkable 52.6% on MFI's customer experience metrics and earned an official rating of 4.52/5 on the Customer Loyalty Index. The study, which surveyed 3,427 consumers within the United States, also determined that Logan's was a top contender for consumers' "next 10 dining occasions." Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, on the other hand, earned a 4.45/5 and 4.43/5 score, demonstrating that even though you can pick your own steak at Texas Roadhouse, you can't buy customer loyalty.