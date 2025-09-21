This Underdog Steakhouse Is Outshining Texas Roadhouse In Key Categories
Texas Roadhouse might be your go-to spot for a more affordable steak or burger, but it's not the only chain steakhouse on the block. There's Ruth's Chris, Longhorn, and even Outback, although none of these big names took home first place in Market Force Information's (MFI) 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study. Logan's Roadhouse earned top marks on the Customer Loyalty Index, making a significant jump from its spot in ninth place last year.
According to a press release from PR Newswire, Logan's skyrocketed in customer experience rating thanks to "a composite of satisfaction, likelihood to return, recommend, and experience factors like friendliness, atmosphere, and value." The steakhouse achieved a remarkable 52.6% on MFI's customer experience metrics and earned an official rating of 4.52/5 on the Customer Loyalty Index. The study, which surveyed 3,427 consumers within the United States, also determined that Logan's was a top contender for consumers' "next 10 dining occasions." Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, on the other hand, earned a 4.45/5 and 4.43/5 score, demonstrating that even though you can pick your own steak at Texas Roadhouse, you can't buy customer loyalty.
Logan's Roadhouse ranks higher than competing, big-name steakhouses
Logan's Roadhouse was created by Dave Wachtel and Charles McWhorter, who opened the first restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1991. Within a year of opening, the business did well enough to appoint a president of operations and open a second location in Nashville, Tennessee. By 1996, the restaurant opened to franchising, and by 2000, there were over 100 Logan's Roadhouses around the country. The success only lasted so long, as Logan's filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and began closing locations. After finding a new investment group and making significant changes to both menus and operations, Logan's emerged from the ashes.
From the beginning, Logan's has always had a knack for creating original recipes, but the company's reemergence came with alterations to the quality of food, including a focus on grilling steaks with real mesquite wood. Value-wise, the restaurant introduced the Real-Deal Meal, which gives consumers a bang for their buck with a drink, a salad, an entree, a side, and bottomless rolls for just $11.99, which has certainly contributed to the company's rise in customer satisfaction. Today, Logan's operates about 125 locations across the country, serving everything from chicken parmesan to cheeseburgers to beer-battered fish to porterhouse steaks, among many more of the most popular cuts of steak.