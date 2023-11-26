Wolfgang Puck's 13 Tips For Cooking The Best Steak

When Wolfgang Puck first came to America, as he once explained on This Morning "Everybody ate their steak well done. They didn't even know how to cut it with a knife and fork, and now people eat it rare, medium rare, so it's much better." We couldn't agree more, which is why we now turn to him for top tips for cooking the best possible steak.

But first, a few notes on the man himself. Puck grew up in Austria and started working in kitchens at the age of 14, but it wasn't until he moved to the United States that his career started to take off. Among his myriad achievements, Puck has particularly distinguished himself in the art of preparing steak, showcasing an unparalleled expertise that has captivated the palates of connoisseurs nationwide. His approach to the dish is characterized by a harmonious fusion of classical techniques and innovative moves. He understands the nuanced balance between the quality of the meat and the precision of cooking methods, resulting in succulent, flavor-rich steaks. But all that is easier said than done, so we thought we'd take a closer look at how he actually achieves these fine steaks in a real live kitchen. Read on to gain some of that insight for yourself.