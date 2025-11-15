The Logan's Roadhouse Steak That Outshines Every Other Entree

Logan's Roadhouse is one of the lucky restaurant chains that survived bankruptcy – and we're thankful for that! The chain has certainly outshined competitor Texas Roadhouse in customer loyalty. Not only is the service noteworthy, but the mesquite-grilled steaks are likely another reason that keep many coming back for more. One of the surprising things about Logan's Roadhouse is that one of the best dishes on the menu is the chain's signature steak, an 11-ounce sirloin called "The Logan."

While some of the most popular cuts of steak include the ribeye, porterhouse, and filet mignon, The Logan is made with top sirloin, a marbled cut towards the rear of the cow. Top sirloin is one of the most economical cuts of steak, but The Logan's price is just the icing on the cake. Logan's Roadhouse has managed to make a steak priced under $30 taste like a million bucks. The mesquite-grilled method nails the execution of the steak, rendering the cut as tender and juicy as can be; not to mention the rich, smoky flavors imparted from the mesquite wood.

The chain also accommodates all preferences, so you can get your steak cooked rare or medium, and it'll taste great no matter what. Even a drier well-done steak will go down nice and easy thanks to the flavorful garlic butter garnish that melts into it when it's hot off the grill. If that isn't enough, Logan's Roadhouse offers numerous toppings, from sauteed mushrooms to beer-braised onions. While these additions cost extra, The Logan's affordable price gives you leeway to splurge.