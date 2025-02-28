What Makes Texas Roadhouse Steaks So Affordable

While the fresh cinnamon butter rolls at Texas Roadhouse are legendary, their true claim to fame is in their wallet-friendly steaks. You'll have a hard time finding anywhere that serves a full steak dinner on a budget like Texas Roadhouse — their prices seem almost too good to be true (a 6-ounce sirloin for $14.49?) If you've been wondering how they managed to pull this off, you wouldn't be the first.

The secret, as expected, lies in their business model, which is laser-focused on one thing: plating steaks at the lowest possible cost. All the steaks at the restaurant are USDA Choice instead of the pricier Prime grade. All the chefs at the restaurant are trained to work with these cuts (and they also plate dozens, if not hundreds of these cuts a day), so they know exactly how to coax the most flavors out of these bargain cuts to give you the best dining experience possible for the money.

Texas Roadhouse's behind-the-scenes strategies also play a big role. They sign long-term contracts with beef suppliers, which might cost them more upfront, but shield them from market swings. Even when beef prices spike, the restaurant is still guaranteed a consistent supply of affordable beef — these savings are passed onto you. But this is just one of the many "backroom factors" at play behind the price tag.