The Best Cut Of Steak To Try If You're Going To Ruth's Chris Steak House For The First Time

If you've never been to Ruth's Chris Steak House, you've likely come across one in your town or during your travels. With locations in 37 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the now iconic eatery that had its humble beginnings in New Orleans is consistently ranked among the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. If you're a first-time patron of Ruth's Chris, it may be hard to decide what to order. The restaurant offers 10 different cuts (though this may vary by location), all of which come sizzling in a generous pat of butter on a 500-degree Fahrenheit plate. While personal preference can certainly come into play, there's a standout cut of steak that meets all the criteria of a high-quality, classic steakhouse experience: the 19-ounce, bone-in New York strip, which happened to be the favorite cut of founder and owner Ruth Fertel.

Fertel opened her New Orleans steakhouse in 1965 (the name Ruth's Chris wouldn't come about until 1976, when she was forced to move the restaurant and rename it following a fire). In 1997, Fertel celebrated her 70th birthday, and New Orleans celebrated her. I interviewed Fertel, and shortly thereafter had my first meal at the now shuttered Mid-City location, and on her recommendation, ordered the bone-in New York strip. It's been my go-to choice every time I visit a location. This cut of steak is the ideal combination of full-bodied, beefy flavor, tender but firm texture, and slightly caramelized marbling.