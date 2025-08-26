The Best Cut Of Steak To Try If You're Going To Ruth's Chris Steak House For The First Time
If you've never been to Ruth's Chris Steak House, you've likely come across one in your town or during your travels. With locations in 37 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the now iconic eatery that had its humble beginnings in New Orleans is consistently ranked among the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. If you're a first-time patron of Ruth's Chris, it may be hard to decide what to order. The restaurant offers 10 different cuts (though this may vary by location), all of which come sizzling in a generous pat of butter on a 500-degree Fahrenheit plate. While personal preference can certainly come into play, there's a standout cut of steak that meets all the criteria of a high-quality, classic steakhouse experience: the 19-ounce, bone-in New York strip, which happened to be the favorite cut of founder and owner Ruth Fertel.
Fertel opened her New Orleans steakhouse in 1965 (the name Ruth's Chris wouldn't come about until 1976, when she was forced to move the restaurant and rename it following a fire). In 1997, Fertel celebrated her 70th birthday, and New Orleans celebrated her. I interviewed Fertel, and shortly thereafter had my first meal at the now shuttered Mid-City location, and on her recommendation, ordered the bone-in New York strip. It's been my go-to choice every time I visit a location. This cut of steak is the ideal combination of full-bodied, beefy flavor, tender but firm texture, and slightly caramelized marbling.
Why the New York strip takes center stage, and other honorable mention choices
New York strip is a cut of meat that originates from the beef short loin. It can come bone-in or boneless, but the richest flavor profile and most tender texture usually comes from bone-in, which helps retain the juices within the steak. To help seal in those juices, New York strip steak should ideally be cooked to a sear at a high temperature. Ruth's Chris' offering is cooked at 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and served on a piping hot plate. The juices combine with the butter and seasoning for a perfect, mouthwatering experience all the way through. Arguably, the best doneness for this cut is medium-rare.
Other outstanding cuts to order at Ruth's Chris are the filet, the T-bone, the ribeye, and the porterhouse. If you're seeking a tender, delicate cut of steak without too much fanfare, the boneless petit filet is a great choice. It's a lower-fat cut, but it's often described as "melt-in-your-mouth" in texture. If robust beef flavor is high on your list of criteria, a ribeye is an excellent pick. The rib area of the cow is highly marbled, and ribeye will offer you the most bang for your buck when it comes to ultimate steak taste. Likewise, a T-bone brings the flavor as well as the texture, as it's a combination of a tenderloin and a strip steak — perfect for the undecided. Finally, if your appetite is the main thing guiding your decision, Ruth's Chris has a 40-ounce porterhouse that won't disappoint.