Where Did Ruth's Chris Steak House Get Its Name From?

When Ruth Fertel first opened her steakhouse, she credited her success to treating customers like family. She learned the business as she went, figuring out how to butcher the steaks herself. Back then, Fertel sold her steaks for $5 a pop, and within six months of taking over the steakhouse, she had already made double the salary of her previous job. She also discovered that serving her steaks on a 500-degree plate would keep the butter sizzling and the steak warm, and this made her meals stand out from the competition. The steaks were — and still are — simply seasoned and broiled at 1800 degrees, which is likely what makes Ruth's Chris steaks taste so good.

However, there's one more thing that Fertel is known for: At the original location, she famously employed a wait staff made up of only single mothers, who became known as "The Broads on Broad Street." Why did she do this? Well, she was a single mother herself, of course, so she knew exactly what she was getting. "She said that they were hard workers and very reliable," said food historian James Jensen, host of the podcast Toasty Kettle. "For many years, Chris Steak House was the only upscale restaurant in New Orleans with an all-female wait staff. Her restaurant attracted local politicians, athletes, businessmen and reporters."

Fertel, who died in 2002 at the age of 75, truly was a trailblazer, and while her policy of only employing single mothers on the wait staff is no longer in place at Ruth's Chris, her legacy lives on through the chain of steakhouses bearing her name. If there are no Ruth's Chris Steak House locations near you, why not take a page out of Fertel's book and learn how to cook the perfect steak at home? Here are some tips for making restaurant quality steak in your own kitchen.