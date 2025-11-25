The Unsuspecting Seafood Dish That's Worth Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

Gourmand-logic reasons that, when dining at a burger joint, it's best to order the burger. Same thing goes for the pasta from a pasta restaurant, the fish from the seafood place, and so on. But, despite specializing in the red meat realm, many of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse aren't steak. According to customers, and our taste tester's ranking of 12 popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, one surprising offering climbed the ranks to take second-place — and it wasn't a steak. The Texas Roadhouse dish that claimed the coveted runner-up spot in Tasting Table's menu ranking was none other than the grilled shrimp, leaving several of the meaty competitors for which the chain is known in the dust.

By our taste tester's count, Texas Roadhouse's grilled shrimp trump its ribs, chili, and sirloin steak. The shrimp is thrown on the grill with garlic lemon pepper butter for a dimensionally smoky, charred flavor, but despite grill-cooking, it isn't overdone at all. As Crawford Smith wrote in the ranking, "Shrimp is a delicate protein, and a few too many seconds on the grill can make it go from juicy and succulent to chalky and disappointing." To their surprise, "the shrimp came out perfectly cooked, with moist, translucent interiors and charred exteriors." In the flavor department, they also praised the shrimp seasoning, which, while undisclosed by the restaurant, seemed to include some combination of "cayenne, paprika, dried herbs, onion, garlic, and maybe even some celery seed."