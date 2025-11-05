The Best Things To Order At Texas Roadhouse That Aren't Steak, According To Customers

Although the bone-in ribeye is our favorite steak from Texas Roadhouse, there are plenty of other options to order at the chain restaurant besides steak. Sure, it's certainly what the brand is known for and focuses on, but we wanted to find out what kind of items people really enjoyed aside from the aforementioned meat dish. To identify the top non-steak items, we scoured the web to locate only the most glowing opinions to put this list together.

We were surprised by the sheer range of positive mentions on anything from seafood to sides (and then something to wash it all down with), which allows you to get a better scope of the restaurant's offerings. You can feel confident in anything on this list, as every item has multiple happy customers who say it's worth your dollars and the space in your belly. We hope you're not too hungry because you'll be ravenous after finishing up this article. Oh, and if you're looking to score some of the notorious Texas Roadhouse peanuts while you're there, simply ask your server.