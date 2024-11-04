The Secret That Makes Texas Roadhouse's Chili A High-Value Item

Americans love their steak and, according to seven straight quarters of impressive sales figures, more and more of us are dining at their nearest Texas Roadhouse. While there are a slew of other options coming out of the kitchen, most dinners center on those cuts. However, there is one meat-heavy dish the chain serves that you may have overlooked: Scratch-made Texas red chili, which happens to be a downright bargain when you consider that the high-quality components come from Texas Roadhouse's steaks.

According to a former employee who shared their insight on Reddit, every bowl contains beef from Texas Roadhouse's hand-cut steaks, all of which are USDA Choice — the second-highest grade on the market behind Prime. "Those trimmings are not wasted," the post stated in the subreddit r/steak. "Making this chili one of the most expensive chili[s] you could make at home because it is ground filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat. I'm a big fan."