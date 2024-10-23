Give Your Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom A Hearty Upgrade With One Savory Addition

Texas Roadhouse has heaps of scrumptious dishes from the sirloin beef tips to the crunchy fried chicken. However, there's one menu item that hasn't been tickling our fancy as of late; the Cactus Blossom. Topping the list of our worst Texas Roadhouse fare, we found it to be poorly seasoned and a little greasy. Luckily, there's an easy way to give it a hearty upgrade by smothering it in one savory ingredient: pulled pork.

A classic on the Roadhouse menu, the Cactus Blossom is essentially a large onion that's cut into segments (to make it to look like a blooming flower), that's battered and fried until golden brown. Served with a Cajun-style sauce, diners can pull off the "petals" of the onion and dunk each crunchy piece into the spicy dip. Perfect as a shared appetizer due to its hefty size, it can easily be transformed into a filling main with the addition of pulled pork. All you need to do is ask your server to smother your crispy onion in pulled pork and BBQ sauce to create a smoky dish that's crunchy on the bottom and smothered with tender protein on the top. The tanginess of the zesty sauce cuts through the heaviness of the fried onion, thereby balancing its rich flavor.